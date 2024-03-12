EpicQuest Education's First Year International Program at Davis University Approved by Northumbria University for Credit Transfer

The Collaboration is Expected to Contribute to EEIQ's Revenue as it Targets International Students Who Plan to Attend University in the UK

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of higher education for domestic and international students in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that on March 6, 2024, Davis University ("Davis") received a letter of recognition signifying approval from Northumbria University ("Northumbria") for the transfer of credits of first year international coursework for Davis students. The transfer of credits earned at Davis for course credit at Northumbria expands educational opportunities for Davis students, and it increases revenue for Davis since it targets students who plan to study in the UK to pursue their degree programs.

"We are pleased with to have received recognition from Northumbria for the transfer of credits for our first-year international coursework as it facilitates options for our students to pursue their academic journeys," commented Diane Brunner, President of Davis University. "Our students have flexibility to remain at Davis for our two- or four-year degree programs, and our transfer pathways to top universities around the world gives optimal flexibility to Davis students for their future careers. As the UK is an important international destination for study abroad students, we are glad to advance this opportunity for our students in addition to other schools with whom we collaborate in the US, Europe and Asia."

The recognition by Northumbria stipulates that Davis students who complete its first-year international course with a 'B' average, and who apply to the Northumbria program using normal admissions standards, are eligible for acceptance into eight Northumbria programs. The recognition of the transfer of credits by Davis students is valid for admission to Northumbria for the 2024 – 2025, 2025 – 2026 and 2026 – 2027 academic years.

The US remains the most popular destination for study abroad students with the highest number of international students from around the world. Following the US, the UK is the second most popular destination as it is deemed to have highly reputed colleges and universities, and tuition fees can be lower than such fees are in the US. In terms of country of origin, China and India comprise the most students who study abroad and importantly, these two countries continue to be the Company's primary overseas recruitment target groups.

With the newly announced transfer of credits recognition with Northumbria, the Company is further expanding its core mission of internationalization that spans the spectrum from recruitment to enrollment to the option to transfer credits earned at EpicQuest Education's schools to colleges and universities around the world.

EpicQuest Education's Mission of Internationalization

The Company believes that internationalization is a key element of its strategic growth plan. EpicQuest Education's growth plan is to have its operated colleges, Davis University and EduGlobal College, become increasingly focused on international recruiting and enhanced globalized learning to its students as well as pathways to achieve university degrees. The Company's strategic growth plan is to achieve international expansion and establish EEIQ as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About Northumbria University

Northumbria University ("Northumbria") is a public university primarily located in Newcastle, England's northernmost metropolitan borough. Northumbria has been a university since 1992 with origins in Rutherford College, founded in 1877. The university is organized into four faculties, Arts, Design and Social Sciences; Business and Law; Engineering and Environment; and, Health and Life Sciences. Northumbria works in partnership with higher education institutions across the world and has approximately 37,000 students from 137 countries.

About Davis University

Davis University ("Davis") is a private career-training university located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition to its offering numerous two-year Associates degree programs and a four-year Bachelor of Science in Business degree, Davis has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission with the ability to transfer earned course credits. Davis University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career University and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://davisuniversity.edu/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and University degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal University, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis University, a career training University located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. EpicQuest Education recently established a wholly owned subsidiary, Gilmore Inv LLC, in Ohio, that will offer international educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education. The Company also established a company in Ohio, SouthGilmore LLC that has been formed to organize sports-related entertainment projects, which is 40% owned by Gilmore. For more information, please visit www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

