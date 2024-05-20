Epicutis® Skincare Launches Eye Masks in Collaboration with The Exquisite Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Spa

Clean, Science-Based Skincare Elevates the Spa Experience, Spikes Spa Sales

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicutis ®, a professional, medical-grade luxury skincare line by Signum Biosciences , is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto along with new Epicutis® Lipid Recovery Mask for Eyes, developed in collaboration with the iconic luxury hotel chain.

Epicutis® Lipid Recovery Mask for Eyes Launches in Collaboration with The Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Spa

Epicutis' clean, high-performance skincare products now grace the serene Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Spa , nestled in the upscale Yorkville neighborhood. This expansive spa boasts 18 lavish treatment rooms and proudly holds the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating, making it the perfect haven for Epicutis' elegant skincare offerings.

To further elevate the sky-high spa experience, Epicutis launched its first-ever eye masks in collaboration with the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Spa. The Lipid Recovery Mask for Eyes is the first Epicutis product that utilizes dual, patented isoprenylcysteine (IPC) molecules to promote healthier skin for the area under the eye without preservatives and other unnecessary, skin damaging ingredients.

Proprietary ingredients TSC and QFC formulated with caffeine and multiple molecular weight hyaluronic acids, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles under the eye, and puffiness. Paired with a unique biocellulose sheet, this deeply healing eye treatment revitalizes the health of under eye skin, instantly soothing on contact and reducing inflammation in as little as ten minutes. Whether added into a facial protocol or as an add-on to a massage, the masks add an extra layer of indulgence to every client treatment and experience.

"Much like the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Spa, our mission at Epicutis is to provide an unparalleled luxury customer experience, making this an ideal partnership," shares Maxwell Stock, CEO and Founder of Epicutis Skincare. "This new product collaboration with the Four Seasons demonstrates our unwavering commitment to developing products that address the wants and needs of our professional accounts."

Epicutis embodies the skincare and spa industry's holy trinity: gentle, clinical-grade products for post-procedure soothing; experiential, results-oriented solutions for spa patrons; and a dedication to delivering an effective daily skincare routine with 100 percent safe, non-toxic formulations.

Epicutis products are available only through professional spas and clinician's offices. To locate one near you, visit www.epicutis.com/schedule-consultation . To learn more about Epicutis and the many benefits of non-toxic, clean skincare, visit www.epicutis.com .

About Epicutis

Epicutis is a science-based, luxury professional skincare line that treats skin health and not age. Honoring a commitment to clean beauty and fewer ingredients, Epicutis offers science-based skincare using patented active ingredients in small-batch formulations created by expert formulator Masanori Tamura. Epicutis' novel ingredients are developed in-house by a team of scientists at Signum Biosciences utilizing technology discovered by Dr. Jeffry Stock at Princeton University. Signum Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative products to address major consumer and medical needs, and the development of compounds and botanical extracts that are mimetics of natural lipid ligands crucial to cellular regulation and signaling. To learn more about Epicutis, visit www.epicutis.com . To learn more about Signum Biosciences, visit www.signumbiosciences.com .

SOURCE Epicutis Skincare