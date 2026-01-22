Epidemic Sound updates its AI-powered soundtracking Assistant and creative collaborator to accelerate human creativity

Epidemic Sound's creative collaborator, Assistant, makes the process of finding the perfect music and sound effects for content faster and more intuitive

Assistant has been updated to include prompt examples, a track mini player, Epidemic Sound's `Find Similar' technology, and a search history for creators

The new features build on the tool's core functionality of intuitive conversational search for music and sound effects

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the world's leading soundtracking platform powering over 3 billion video views daily across TikTok and YouTube, today announced significant updates to its AI-powered Assistant, further cementing its position as a key tool for creators and brands looking to efficiently score their content. These new features are designed to enhance the soundtracking workflow, making the process of finding the perfect music and sound effects faster and more intuitive.

Assistant's expanded functionality now makes it easier than ever for creators to get started and refine their searches. The tool now features prompt examples to guide users on how to best utilize Assistant for finding music, sound effects, and exploring different creative directions.

To accelerate the decision-making process, a mini player is now integrated into the track results, allowing users to quickly listen to audio, assess the waveform, find relevant sections, and make fast soundtracking choices. Epidemic Sound's `Find Similar' technology has also been integrated - powering users with an instant way to discover alternative tracks with a similar vibe - as well as a history section - enabling creators to save time by revisiting and re-using previous searches and prompts.

"The new updates to Assistant are a direct response to creator feedback and focus entirely on making the soundtracking process even more effortless and effective," said Epidemic Sound Chief Product Officer, Sam Hall. "We are constantly evolving our AI capabilities, but our core philosophy remains unchanged: AI should enhance human creativity, not replace it. Assistant acts as a creative collaborator, understanding nuanced intent and accelerating the journey from idea to final soundtrack. These latest features are all about giving creators more control and a more integrated workflow."

The news follows the launch of Epidemic Sound's AI-powered, instant soundtracking workflow, Studio, as well as the music customization feature, Adapt, which expanded artist remuneration through an additional bonus pool while powering creators with the ability to easily edit, shape, and customize music for their content.

To learn more about Epidemic Sound and its suite of products, visit www.epidemicsound.com.

