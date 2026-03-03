Epidemic Sound launches desktop app to accelerate soundtracking for brands and creators

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epidemic Sound, the world's leading soundtracking platform powering over 3 billion video views daily across TikTok and YouTube, today announced the launch of its desktop app to accelerate the soundtracking process for its network of brands and content creators.

Epidemic Sound's universal desktop companion sits perfectly alongside any chosen video editor - including Final Cut Pro, Avid Pro Tools, and more - enabling creators to smoothly drag and drop full music tracks or chosen segments, sound effects, and voiceovers directly to their timeline.

It saves time in the production process by eliminating the need to switch windows or download files, while enabling creators to customize tracks directly alongside their video by adjusting length, looping or reshaping sections to fit content perfectly.

"The desktop app is all about providing brands and creators with a soundtracking experience that offers the shortest path from search to timeline," commented Epidemic Sound Chief Product Officer, Sam Hall. "We're committed to making the soundtracking process as fast and effective as possible, and this launch is another impactful checkpoint along the way."

The launch of the desktop app complements Epidemic Sound's plugins for leading non-linear editors like Adobe and Da Vinci, and marks another step toward making the soundtracking process as frictionless as possible for brands and creators.

Download the Epidemic Sound desktop app for MacOS or Windows here.

