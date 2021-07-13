Epilepsy Foundation Welcomes Seven New Members to its Board of Directors

LANDOVER, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epilepsy Foundation today announced it has appointed seven new members to its national Board of Directors, adding more gender and cultural diversity, as well as experience across a variety of sectors, to its board. The new members will work with the board and staff leadership to advance the Epilepsy Foundation's mission to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives.

"We are thrilled that these distinguished new members have chosen to dedicate their time, talent and financial support to the Epilepsy Foundation," said Bradley P. Boyer, Esq., chair of the Board of Directors. "Their combined wealth of knowledge, experience, diversity and personal connections to epilepsy present new opportunities for us to accomplish our goals. I look forward to working with them and the rest of our board to continue to shape the future of epilepsy healthcare and research."

The Epilepsy Foundation's 22-member Board of Directors serve three-year terms. They are responsible for governance, fiduciary oversight, the overall sustainability of the organization and mission delivery. The seven new members are:

Courtney Ingraffia Barton , vice president and senior counsel , Marriott International: Ms. Barton is an attorney and has a daughter with epilepsy. She holds a master's in public health and has extensive experience in privacy, cybersecurity, and data governance.

vice president and senior counsel Marriott International: Ms. Barton is an attorney and has a daughter with epilepsy. She holds a master's in public health and has extensive experience in privacy, cybersecurity, and data governance. Elizabeth (Eli) Corbett , general counsel and chief compliance officer, Petal Card, Inc.: Ms. Corbett is an attorney and a person living with epilepsy. She brings extensive experience in corporate governance, government affairs, and strategic communications.

general counsel and chief compliance officer, Petal Card, Inc.: Ms. Corbett is an attorney and a person living with epilepsy. She brings extensive experience in corporate governance, government affairs, and strategic communications. Greg Mayes , chief executive officer, Antios Therapeutics: Mr. Mayes has a son with epilepsy and brings vast experience in biopharma, including founding Engage Therapeutics.

chief executive officer, Antios Therapeutics: Mr. Mayes has a son with epilepsy and brings vast experience in biopharma, including founding Engage Therapeutics. David B. Moore , MD, McFarland Clinic: Dr. Moore is a neurologist, epileptologist and a person living with epilepsy. He brings medical and first-hand knowledge about epilepsy.

McFarland Clinic: Dr. Moore is a neurologist, epileptologist and a person living with epilepsy. He brings medical and first-hand knowledge about epilepsy. Noah Richmond , JD, PhD, head of legal for Medical Devices, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence at Verily Life Sciences: Mr. Richmond is an attorney and has a son with epilepsy. He brings extensive research experience in neurostimulation technologies.

head of legal for Medical Devices, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence at Verily Life Sciences: Mr. Richmond is an attorney and has a son with epilepsy. He brings extensive research experience in neurostimulation technologies. Randy Siegel , North American chief executive officer, Dennis Publishing: Mr. Siegel served as a board member of the Epilepsy Foundation years ago; his daughter has epilepsy. He brings vast experience in digital strategies and private equity.

North American chief executive officer, Dennis Publishing: Mr. Siegel served as a board member of the Epilepsy Foundation years ago; his daughter has epilepsy. He brings vast experience in digital strategies and private equity. Courtney Genosi Watson , senior vice president, Government Relations, Parsons Corporation: Ms. Genosi Watson has a daughter with epilepsy. She brings extensive expertise in fundraising, advocacy and communications.

"Coming out of a challenging year as a result of the pandemic, these remarkable new members' commitment and passion to our cause is especially meaningful," said Laura Thrall, president and CEO, Epilepsy Foundation. "We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives and guidance as we strive to improve the lives of people living with the epilepsies."

For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation's Board of Directors or full list of board members, please visit epilepsy.com/foundation-board.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization , epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide, with no age, racial, social class, national or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy, or approximately 1 in 26 people. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures, which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions. In addition to those diagnosed with epilepsy, one in ten people will have a single seizure in their lifetime.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. The Foundation connects people to treatment, support and resources; leads advocacy efforts; funds innovative research and the training of specialists; and educates the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid. For more than five decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has shone a light on epilepsy to promote awareness and understanding, and to advocate for laws that matter to people with epilepsy, while also funding epilepsy research and supporting epilepsy investigators and specialists in their early careers. In partnership with the CDC, the Epilepsy Foundation has helped to improve access to care for people with epilepsy, expanded its digital reach and online resources in homes across the country, and trained more than 600,000 people in seizure recognition and first aid. The Epilepsy Foundation has also assisted more than 140,000 people through its 24/7 Helpline, and continues to focus on innovation, new therapies, community services, advocacy and education as key priorities. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Epilepsy Foundation

Related Links

www.epilepsyfoundation.org

