epiq Animal Health and Mars Petcare US, Inc. Enter into a Strategic Distribution Agreement

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- epiq Animal Health, a value-added distributor and solutions provider, and Mars Petcare US, Inc. (Mars Petcare), announced a strategic partnership allowing epiq to be an authorized distributor of Greenies products.

Previously only available through Covetrus, Greenies will now be available to distributors throughout the animal health industry. Products will include Greenies Dental Treats as well as Greenies Pill Pockets. Mars Petcare plans to accelerate performance through reliability and everyday instruments to drive profitable growth in the veterinary channel.

Mars Petcare is not just a pet company; they are a pet CARE company. With 75 years of experience, their portfolio serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets. By bringing the joy of pet parenthood to all, they aspire to live their purpose: A Better World for Pets.

epiq's mission is to partner with animal health manufacturers and distributors to get industry-leading products and innovations into the hands of veterinary professionals and pet owners. Partnering with Mars Petcare supports this mission. For more information, email [email protected].

About epiq Animal Health: epiq Animal Health is a value-added distributor and solutions provider for manufacturers in the animal health industry. They create efficiencies for the supply chain, partner for success with product management, and deliver on the go-to market strategy. By using industry insights and relationships, they find paths to success in distribution channels. Learn more at epiqah.com.

About Mars Petcare US, Inc.:

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, their portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE?, WHISKAS, ROYAL CANIN, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA?, CESAR, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™, as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute that has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. They're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by their principles, they are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what they believe in – and they choose to fight for their Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

