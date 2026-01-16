epiq Animal Health and Zesty Paws® Collaborate to Bring Veterinary-Only Products to the Animal Health Market

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- epiq Animal Health, a value-added distributor and solutions provider, and Zesty Paws®, an H&H Group brand and recognized leader and award recipient in the pet supplement industry, have entered into a distribution and strategy agreement.

Native Canine 7 Day Probiotic Zesty Paws logo

As an award-winning brand trusted by pet owners, Zesty Paws® offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to support a wide range of functional health needs, including mobility, digestive health, calmness, and oral care. Marking its first expansion into the veterinary channel, the brand is proud to introduce the Zesty Paws Professional™ Native Probiotic line—the first of its kind to be formulated with canine-native probiotic strains sourced directly from the gut of healthy dogs. The line will include two products: one developed for therapeutic use and one designed to support recovery and ongoing digestive health maintenance.

"Our partnership with epiq Animal Health represents a critical step in the continued growth of Zesty Paws," said Akash Bedi, CEO for North America, Middle East and India at H&H Group. "As we expand into the veterinary channel with our Professional™ Native Probiotic line, epiq will be a key partner in providing us with a new way to deliver innovative, clinically relevant solutions to veterinary professionals nationwide."

Since 2015, Zesty Paws® has been on a mission to elevate pet health. Their Professional line carries that mission forward — formulated for veterinary use, data-backed, and designed to support clinical care. Developed with microbiome scientists and veterinarians, every formula is biologically relevant and clinically appropriate with an emphasis on safety, efficacy, and consistency.

The companies will work together for supply chain solutions while also educating and training animal health communities on how to best incorporate these breakthrough products to support canine digestive health.

epiq's mission is to partner with animal health manufacturers and distributors to get industry-leading products and innovations into the hands of veterinary professionals and pet owners. Partnering with Zesty Paws® supports this mission. For more information, email [email protected].

About epiq Animal Health: epiq Animal Health is a solutions provider, value-added distributor, and strategic partner for manufacturers in the animal health industry. They create efficiencies for the supply chain, partner for success with product management, and deliver on the go-to market strategy. By using industry insights and relationships, they find paths to success in distribution channels. Learn more at epiqah.com.

About Zesty Paws®: At Zesty Paws®, we are wellness nerds with a non-stop obsession for pet health – meaning we do the research, sweat the small stuff and skip the junk. The result? Bite-Sized. Pet Science.™ As an award-winning pet supplement brand beloved by besties and trusted by pet parents, helping pets live a Zestful life is more than just a promise, it's our science-driven method for everything we do. Zesty Paws is also a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) and proudly displays the NASC Quality Seal on its products. For more information about Zesty Paws®, you can visit ZestyPaws.com or follow along on social media on our Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

Learn more at https://zestypaws.com/

