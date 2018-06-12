SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiq Solutions, an engineering firm specializing in the development of flexible RF transceiver modules and complete turnkey wireless sensing solutions, has announced the launch of its Sidekiq™ X4 high bandwidth multi-channel RF transceiver card. Sidekiq X4 is based on the RadioVerse™ ADRV9009 wideband RF transceiver design from Analog Devices, Inc. and provides up to 800 MHz of instantaneous bandwidth with its four phase coherent (or independently tunable) RF receivers. Sidekiq X4 is compliant with the VITA 57.1 FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) form factor, with support for fully integrated 3U VPX and Thunderbolt™ 3 deployment options.

Epiq Solutions Announces the Sidekiq X4 RF Transceiver for High Bandwidth Multi- Channel Applications

Sidekiq X4 provides the following key features:

VITA 57.1 FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) with high pin count (HPC) interface

Four RF receivers (phase coherent or independently tunable)

Four RF transmitters (phase coherent or two phase coherent pairs)

Continuous RF range between 1 MHz and 6 GHz

Configurable RF channel bandwidth up to 200 MHz per channel, for support of up to 800 MHz instantaneous bandwidth (IBW)

Exceptional dynamic range with 16-bit A/D and 14-bit D/A converters

Development and field deployments are supported through a reference platform utilizing a COTS PCIe FPGA carrier card (with Xilinx Kintex® UltraScale™ XCKU060 FPGA) integrated into a Thunderbolt 3 chassis. For ruggedized deployments, Sidekiq X4 can be integrated into COTS 3U or 6U VPX carrier cards. Both conduction and convection cooled VPX options are supported. The Sidekiq X4 Platform Development Kit (PDK) provides customers with a complete development environment to allow them to develop and integrate their own software applications and FPGA processing blocks on top of the standard Sidekiq X4 reference design and software API. RF solutions and applications enabled by Sidekiq X4 include Spectrum Monitoring, Satellite Communications, 5G Cellular Systems, EW/EA Systems, Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM), Wideband RF Record and Playback, and 802.11AC/AX Systems, among others.

"Sidekiq X4 represents a big leap forward in multi-channel wideband RF processing with high performance in a standards-compliant small form factor," said John Orlando, CEO at Epiq Solutions. "Our continued collaboration with Analog Devices and integration efforts around the ADRV9009 wideband transceiver will enable our customers to bring products to market in a fraction of the time compared to developing the radio in-house."

"Our collaboration with Epiq Solutions provides customers with products that simplify their design experience and speed time to market," said Bill McKenney, RadioVerse marketing director, Analog Devices. "With the Sidekiq X4, engineers can leverage the wide bandwidth and high performance of our new ADRV9009 transceiver right away."

Sidekiq X4 is the latest member of the Sidekiq family of software defined radio (SDR) transceiver cards, available in a variety of industry standard form factors including FMC and MiniPCIe. For more information, contact Epiq Solutions or visit epiqsolutions.com/sidekiq-x4.

About Epiq Solutions

Epiq Solutions is a company committed to developing state-of-the-art software defined radio platforms and sensors that push the limits of small form factor, integration and low power consumption. In addition to radio platform expertise, Epiq Solutions develops innovative integrated RF sensing products and signal processing applications that run on these platforms. For more information regarding Epiq Solutions' products and design services, please visit epiqsolutions.com .

RadioVerse is a trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.

