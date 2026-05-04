Epique Realty Selects RESAAS for Luxury Referral Platform

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that Epique Realty has selected RESAAS to power its international referral network for its luxury division, Epique Estates.

Founded as a next-generation, agent-focused brokerage, Epique Realty has rapidly expanded across North America, building a network of thousands of agents supported by proprietary technology, AI-driven tools, and a comprehensive suite of benefits.

Through this partnership, "Epique Estates" luxury agents will gain access to the RESAAS platform, enabling high-quality referral opportunities across a global network of verified real estate agents and brokers. Epique will connect its "Epique Cloud" AI application to the RESAAS technology platform for instant access and rapid growth.

"Epique was built on the idea of empowering agents through innovation, support, and technology," said Trey Salinas, Director of Epique Estates. "We are proud to provide our Epique Estates luxury agents with fully-paid access to the RESAAS' global referral technology platform."

By leveraging RESAAS, Epique Realty will be able to dramatically increase Epique-to-Epique luxury deal flow through a centralized referral platform.

"Epique Realty represents a new generation of brokerages built around technology and data to drive agent success," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Global adoption of the RESAAS referral platform is accelerating, with forward-thinking companies like Epique investing in high-quality data that accelerates deal flow and drives better outcomes."

Under the terms agreement, RESAAS receives compensation comprising of 1) setup and configuration fee, and 2) recurring monthly enterprise license fee.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

About Epique Realty

Committed to empowering agents to thrive, Epique Realty provides state-of-the-art AI technology, exceptional benefits, and extraordinary support. Now operating in all 50 U.S. states and officially launched in Canada, Epique is reshaping real estate with a foundation of inclusion, innovation, and integrity. See www.epiquerealty.com

Website: www.resaas.com

DISCLAIMER

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.