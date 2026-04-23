RESAAS Announces Data and AI Integration with Databricks for Residential and Commercial Real Estate Companies

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS" or "the Company") (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced an integration with Databricks, the Data and AI company.

The integration allows RESAAS Enterprise customers to securely stream their RESAAS data directly into Databricks' Lakehouse Platform. This includes referral activity, transaction pipelines, and live market data housed within RESAAS.

"Residential and Commercial real estate companies continue to unlock the full value of data," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "The integration between RESAAS and Databricks enables our mutual customers to operationalize RESAAS data within one of the world's leading data and AI platforms. This provides RESAAS customers with richer insights, more accurate forecasting, and data automation at scale."

This integration allows RESAAS clients to leverage Databricks' AI capabilities including:

Build predictive models on global referral and transaction data tracked in RESAAS.

Enhance reporting and forecasting across international markets.

Combine RESAAS data with internal CRM, financial, and operational datasets.

Power AI-driven workflows.

The integration reflects RESAAS's continued strategy to embed its data infrastructure within leading enterprise ecosystems, following its recent expansion into secure, scalable data environments. RESAAS expects the Databricks integration to fuel growth among large global real estate firms seeking real-time, data-driven intelligence.

The Databricks integration is now available to RESAAS Enterprise clients.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning technology company serving the Global Residential and Commercial Real Estate Industry.

Over 600,000 Residential Real Estate Agents in 160 countries use RESAAS to obtain unique Real Estate Data, access to qualified international referrals and Coming Soon listings. Commercial Real Estate's largest Brokerages and Institutions leverage RESAAS as a Data Exchange to securely distribute their own data with designated third-parties.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

SOURCE RESAAS Services Inc.