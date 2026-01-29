Episcopal Relief & Development, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and Episcopal Diocese of West Texas Partner to Restore Safe, Stable Housing After Texas Hill Country Flood

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development , in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas , has launched a recovery and resilience program focused on replacing and repairing recreational vehicles (RVs) for households whose primary residences were destroyed by the July 4, 2025, Texas Hill Country flood. The initiative will support low-income residents who are un- or underinsured in finding a path to recovery.

Patricia, a program participant, stands in front of her new RV. (Photo Credit: Jody Guerra, Episcopal Diocese of West Texas)

The deadly July 4 flood that swept through Kerr and Kendall Counties displaced families and destroyed communities. Floodwaters caused widespread structural, electrical and mold damage, leaving homes unsafe and uninhabitable. Without insurance or savings to rebuild, families faced prolonged housing instability and uncertainty following an already traumatic disaster.

"This program is about restoring safety, dignity and a sense of normalcy after an event that upended lives," said Race Hodges, Senior Program Officer, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Housing is the foundation of recovery. Without it, health, employment and family stability remain at risk."

The Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, working closely with local congregations, including St. Peter's Church in Kerrville, is serving as a primary location for families to apply for support and get assistance in their recovery. The investment from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country makes it possible to address both immediate housing loss and longer-term resilience, as each participating family is paired with a disaster case manager to identify housing needs, select appropriate RVs, and ensure home repairs meet safety and quality standards.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. David G. Read, D.D., Bishop of West Texas, shared, "The Diocese of West Texas is immensely grateful to be able to partner with Episcopal Relief & Development and the Community Foundation to assist folks with securing that most basic need: a place to call home. This program, alongside the work done by St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Kerrville, is a visible reminder of God's powerful love shining in the darkness through the willing efforts of so many saints and generous donors."

In addition to housing replacement and repair, the program includes disaster preparedness education tailored specifically to RV residents. Given that many RV parks in the region are located in flood-prone areas, participants receive guidance on assessing risk, choosing safer locations when possible and preparing for future emergencies.

"After the July 4 flood, many families lost not just their homes but their sense of stability," Austin Dickson, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, said. "By partnering with Episcopal Relief & Development and the Diocese of West Texas, we are helping people regain safe, stable housing while also providing guidance and support that allows families to move forward with confidence. This work reflects our commitment to long-term recovery, not just immediate response, and to ensuring our neighbors have a more secure foundation for the future."

The program will run through October 2026, with the goal of closing housing cases within three to four months for each household.

Please pray for the communities affected by the Texas Hill Country flash flooding event. Donations to the Flood Response Fund will help our local partners respond to the needs caused by this disaster.

About the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas

The Episcopal Diocese of West Texas (DWTX) is a community of 26,000+ persons gathered in 87 congregations spread across 60 counties in Texas and is a part of The Episcopal Church, a community of more than 1.5 million members. The current Bishop, The Rt. Rev. Dr. David M. Read, D.D., oversees DWTX. Learn more

About Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is a 501(c)(3) public charitable foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of life across the Hill Country region by connecting charitable donors with community needs. Based in Kerrville and serving 10 counties, the Foundation manages a diverse portfolio of funds and grants that support local nonprofits, academic scholarships and community initiatives. Since its founding in 1982, the Foundation has worked to strengthen communities, inspire generosity and create lasting positive impact for current and future generations. For more information, visit www.communityfoundation.net .

About Episcopal Relief & Development

For over 85 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development