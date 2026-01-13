Episcopal Relief & Development Welcomes Two New Board Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development is pleased to welcome Dora Rudo Mbuwayesango and the Rt. Rev. Phoebe Roaf to the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.

"It is always energizing when new people join the board," said Matt Silva, Chair of Episcopal Relief & Development's Board. "I'm excited to begin working alongside Dora and Bishop Phoebe.

The Rt. Rev. Phoebe Roaf Dora Rudo Mbuwayesango, Ph.D

They each bring fresh perspectives, new insights and valuable experiences and expertise that will contribute mightily to advancing our mission of creating change that lasts."

Dora Rudo Mbuwayesango, Ph.D, is George E. and Iris Battle Professor of Old Testament and Languages at Hood Theological Seminary. Professor Mbuwayesango is a member of the Society of Biblical Literature, co-founded the African Biblical Hermeneutics Section, and has served on and chaired its steering committee. She was appointed by the Head of the House of Deputies of The Episcopal Church to serve on the Standing Commission on Anglican and International Peace with Justice Concerns. Currently, she serves on several boards and committees including the Advisory Board of Old Testament Essays. Professor Mbuwayesango is a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury, NC.

The Rt. Rev. Phoebe Roaf is a graduate of Virginia Theological Seminary. Following her work as a public policy analyst and attorney, she was ordained as a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. Bishop Roaf served as Associate Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in New Orleans, Louisiana and Rector of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia, prior to her ordination and consecration as the fourth Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee on May 4, 2019. During her tenure in West Tennessee, Bishop Roaf has focused on supporting small congregations and initiatives for children, youth and young adults. A lifelong Episcopalian, Bishop Roaf grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

"Episcopal Relief & Development is blessed with a dedicated and talented Board of Directors," said Rob Radtke, the organization's President & CEO. "I am deeply grateful for the gift of their wise guidance and thoughtful leadership. As the organization works to promote early childhood development, reduce violence against women and girls, build climate resilience in vulnerable communities and provide short and long-term disaster relief, their dedication to achieving a sustainable impact truly inspires."

Episcopal Relief & Development, a 501(c)(3) operating under the General Convention of The Episcopal Church, is governed by a Board of Directors that includes clergy and lay leaders from around the world. New board members are nominated by the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church and by the Chair of the Board of Episcopal Relief & Development in consultation with the Board's Governance Committee. The Board votes on new members and elections take effect when ratified by the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church. Board members are invited to serve three-year terms beginning on January 1. Terms may be renewed once. Additional information about the board can be found here.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: episcopalrelief.org.

Media Contact:

Matt Hobson

[email protected]

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development