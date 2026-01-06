Episcopal Relief & Development Offers Lenten Meditations by Sister Monica Clare

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning on Ash Wednesday and continuing throughout the 2026 season, Episcopal Relief & Development is offering daily Lenten Meditations in English and Spanish, inviting readers to reflect upon and deepen their spiritual practices.

2026 Lenten Meditations

This year, the organization has partnered with Sister Monica Clare—Episcopal nun, best-selling author and unlikely TikTok star—to create meditations that explore the theme of "Holy Habits." In her meditations, Sister Monica Clare reflects on the Scripture readings for Vespers (Evening Prayer) to encourage habits that support and strengthen a life of faith.

"To maintain clarity in a world of constant change, we need to attend to our spiritual lives each day," said the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church. "Most often, spiritual growth happens not in grand moments, but through modest and consistent practices of faith. This Lent, Episcopal Relief & Development's meditations help us build 'holy habits' to deepen our relationship with the Risen Christ. By embracing these habits, we can become more equipped to slough off what no longer serves us and draw closer to God and our neighbors."

Episcopal Relief & Development invites everyone from the Episcopal community and beyond to participate in "Holy Habits" by subscribing to daily emails, downloading resources for further study and including the meditations in community prayer, worship and gathering time.

"Episcopal Relief & Development's Lenten Meditations are an invitation to join a movement of prayer and reflection," said Sean McConnell, Senior Director, Faith and Community Engagement, Episcopal Relief & Development. "People join this community of spiritual pilgrims from around the world, and many share these meditations with their own networks, friends and family. Lenten Meditations are a gift to our friends and supporters who give us so much of their own prayerful support."

Explore our 2026 Lenten offering, available in English and Spanish.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: episcopalrelief.org.

