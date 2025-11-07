Episcopal Relief & Development Launches 2025 Million Dollar Match Campaign to Drive Global Impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development has launched its annual Holiday Match Campaign , offering donors a powerful opportunity to double their support for communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. This year, every donation made now through December 31, 2025, will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,000,000.

Contributions to this year's Million Dollar Match Campaign will benefit the Global Needs Fund–a critical resource to help continue work in Episcopal Relief & Development's priority areas . Support of the campaign will be used by our partners to make a lasting impact through long-term programs in their local communities, focusing on:

"This Million Dollar Match Campaign is more than just a fundraiser; it's an invitation to be part of a compassionate community that will maximize generosity at a moment when the needs of the world feel most urgent," said Betsy Deisroth, Vice President, Advancement, Episcopal Relief & Development. "By making a gift, our supporters aren't just giving once—they are multiplying the possibility for transformation, ensuring that essential resources reach families striving for stability and hope for a better future. This collective effort, fueled by the dedication of our generous donors, is what makes lasting change possible. We are deeply grateful."

Contributions made to Episcopal Relief & Development before the end of the year are eligible for matching, including Gifts for Life , and direct contributions online, over the phone, or by mail. Gifts of stocks, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) and from donor advised funds (DAFs) are also included in the Million Dollar Match Campaign .

Donors wishing to take advantage of the dollar-for-dollar match should give their gift between now and December 31. You may receive a 2025 tax deduction. Donate online or call 1.855.312.4325. Gifts can also be mailed to Episcopal Relief & Development, PO Box 5121 Boone, IA 50950-0121. Please give today!

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: www.episcopalrelief.org/sign-up

