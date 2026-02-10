Episcopal Relief & Development Received an $8 Million Grant to Expand Work to Reduce Violence Against Women and Girls

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development has received an $8 million, 4-year grant from The Laura Ellen and Robert Muglia Family Foundation to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls in five sub-Saharan African countries.

Project staff conducting a violence awareness session with women at Kumuru Health Facility — the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2025.

Through this strategic partnership, Episcopal Relief & Development will expand proven approaches and interventions to reach half a million people across Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Liberia and South Sudan to advance equality and reduce violence experienced by women and girls. The program will equip faith and other community leaders to address the root causes and drivers of this violence. It will blend faith-based engagement with behavioral science to challenge behaviors and attitudes that are harmful to women and girls, and to dispel disinformation, myths and the stigmas that perpetuate violence.

"We are pleased to be investing in these transformative programs led by Episcopal Relief & Development in Africa. The crisis of sexual and gender-based violence has been largely overlooked and under-resourced. Through this partnership, The Laura Ellen and Robert Muglia Family Foundation is empowering survivors to rebuild their lives and creating safer communities for women."

The Laura Ellen and Robert Muglia Family Foundation began supporting Episcopal Relief & Development in 2005.

"We are grateful to the Muglia family for their generosity, commitment to equality and steadfast partnership over the past 20 years," said Abagail Nelson, Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer for Episcopal Relief & Development. "This partnership allows us to deepen our community-centered prevention work and expand evidence-based programming that addresses the root causes of violence. Together, we're building safer communities where women and girls can thrive."

"The Muglia family has made a transformative investment in God's mission around the world," said the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe, Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church. "This expression of Christian charity will enable Episcopal Relief & Development to significantly scale up its innovative and impactful work to promote equality and women's empowerment. Their gift is an example to all that supporting God's work, as we are able, has an enduring impact."

