Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development invites congregations around the world to observe Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday on the first Sunday–or any other convenient day–during Lent 2026.

In 2009, the General Convention of the Episcopal Church designated Lent as a time for individuals and congregations to learn more about and celebrate the impact of Episcopal Relief & Development's work.

Program participant at a local market.

"Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday is an opportunity to look beyond the walls of the church to join our work for lasting change," said Jenny Grant, Manager, Faith and Community Engagement at Episcopal Relief & Development. "Choosing to participate is choosing to connect with our work by sharing stories and raising awareness about our global impact."

Observations of Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday include offering a collection for the organization, holding a special prayer service or sharing about the organization in other creative ways.

"The support shown by Episcopalians who host an Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday is invaluable," said Iain Chester, Vice President, Faith and Community Engagement. "Through their combined generosity and prayers, congregations are helping make possible critical, locally-driven programs. These initiatives specifically address early childhood development, violence against women and girls, climate resilience, and disaster response, offering support to communities globally affected by poverty, injustice and climate change."

Resources to help congregations observe Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday are available at episcopalrelief.org/sunday .

