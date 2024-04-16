ePlus Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

HERNDON, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) announced today that it has attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that ePlus has demonstrated expertise in helping customers accelerate their cloud migration and modernization journey to AWS with an outcome-driven methodology.

Achieving AWS Migration Competency status differentiates ePlus as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

The AWS Migration Competency enables ePlus to offer customers the ability to participate in the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). MAP is a comprehensive and proven cloud migration program based upon AWS's experience migrating thousands of enterprise customers to the cloud. MAP provides tools that reduce costs and automate and accelerate execution, tailored training approaches and content, expertise from APN Partners such as ePlus, and AWS investment. MAP also uses a proven three-phased framework (Assess, Mobilize, and Migrate and Modernize) to help organizations achieve their migration goals.

"ePlus is proud to build upon our achievement of the AWS Resilience Competency and existing migration practice to achieve AWS Migration Competency status, allowing our customers to leverage the MAP benefits," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "Using Cloud Migration Factory on AWS, we help customers decrease migration risk while accelerating timelines. We look forward to helping our customers build strong AWS deployments and offset the initial cost of migrations through the AWS Migration Acceleration Program."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

ePlus is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with a proven methodology of migrating and modernizing applications to AWS. ePlus assists organizations to move faster and create competitive business advantages leveraging AWS. For more information about ePlus' migration practice with AWS, visit https://www.eplus.com/solutions/cloud/public-cloud/amazon-web-services/aws-migration-practice.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties.

