ePlus Places on CRN 2024 MSP 500 Elite 150 and Tech Elite 250 Lists

HERNDON, Va., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has earned places on both the CRN MSP 500 List, in the Elite 150 category, and the CRN Tech Elite 250 List.

The MSP 500 is an annual list that recognizes North American Managed Service Providers and managed security service providers that have proven track records of innovation and growth. MSP 500 Elite 150 companies have an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers.

The Tech Elite 250 is a yearly compilation showcasing solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

To help customers navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, ePlus works in partnership with leading technology vendors to provide security, cloud, networking, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure solutions, as well as advisory and managed services, across the technology spectrum.

"ePlus' repeated placement on CRN's ranked lists demonstrates our strong industry partnerships, our expertise in providing a wide variety of solutions across the technology spectrum and our skills in managing a large portfolio of services for our customers," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "With numerous challenges plaguing organizations today, from talent shortages to technical proficiency to budget constraints, many businesses seek guidance and support to attain their business objectives. Our versatility allows us to provide them with whatever level of support they need to accelerate outcomes and fuel success."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

To view the MSP 500 list, please visit https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/msp2024. Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

Prior to being acquired by ePlus, PEAK Resources, Inc. also achieved placement on the CRN Tech Elite 250 List.

