ePlus Achieves Five New Cisco Powered Service Designations

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 9, 2023 -- ePlus inc. today announced that it has successfully passed five new Cisco Powered Service audits, validating its ability to provide targeted expertise around multiple managed service offerings. With this achievement, ePlus adds the following Cisco Powered Service designations:

Cisco SD-WAN : Cisco SD-WAN gives providers the ability to deliver secure, automated WAN performance services to customers as a cloud-based managed service.

: Cisco SD-WAN gives providers the ability to deliver secure, automated WAN performance services to customers as a cloud-based managed service. Meraki SD-WAN : Cisco Powered Meraki SD-WAN Services are managed services that deliver automated, hybrid WAN services to business customers via a cloud-based, multitenant solution.

: Cisco Powered Meraki SD-WAN Services are managed services that deliver automated, hybrid WAN services to business customers via a cloud-based, multitenant solution. Meraki Access : Meraki Access enables providers to offer managed wireless LAN (WLAN) and managed LAN services to interconnect end users and devices with layer 2 switching, layer 3 routing with security and quality of services with a cloud-based controller and management.

: Meraki Access enables providers to offer managed wireless LAN (WLAN) and managed LAN services to interconnect end users and devices with layer 2 switching, layer 3 routing with security and quality of services with a cloud-based controller and management. Webex Contact Center : Cisco Webex Contact Center (Webex CC) supplies providers with a native contact center as a service solution, enabling security, visibility, flexibility, and scalability.

: Cisco Webex Contact Center (Webex CC) supplies providers with a native contact center as a service solution, enabling security, visibility, flexibility, and scalability. Cloud Calling: Cisco Powered Cloud Calling Services are delivered from a robust cloud infrastructure and enable providers to significantly reduce time-to-market for delivering Unified Communication (UC) services.

The audits validate ePlus' demonstrated capabilities to deliver Cisco Powered services, including service provisioning, change management, proactive monitoring, remote troubleshooting, operation of a Network Operations Center (NOC), and integration of service-level agreements with the end customer. ePlus adds these five Cisco Powered Service designations to its existing designations in Cloud Managed Security, Managed Business Communications, and Managed Security.

"We are delighted to pass these simultaneous Cisco audits, joining a very selective group of only six Cisco partners (out of 41K+ partners worldwide) who hold this number of Cisco Powered service designations," said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed services at ePlus. "Achieving these Cisco Powered service designations validates that ePlus has the expertise to pass rigorous audit standards, illustrating Cisco's trust in our technical talent and reputable skillset to deliver high-quality managed services and streamline our customers' digital buying experience. We look forward to continuing to empower our customers to reduce complexity, embrace a strategic IT role to drive business forward, and better anticipate future needs as they harness the acceleration of XaaS solutions."

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 20 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers, which hold multiple differentiating compliance attestations. These include the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a Level 1 Service Provider of network monitoring and management services, as well as SSAE 18 (SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2). Additionally, ePlus holds a HIPAA attestation for its cloud-based managed services and its MSC engineers receive Criminal Justice Information Services Level 4 awareness training. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

