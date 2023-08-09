ePlus Achieves Five New Cisco Powered Service Designations

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has successfully passed five new Cisco Powered Service audits, validating its ability to provide targeted expertise around multiple managed service offerings. With this achievement, ePlus adds the following Cisco Powered Service designations:

  • Cisco SD-WAN: Cisco SD-WAN gives providers the ability to deliver secure, automated WAN performance services to customers as a cloud-based managed service.
  • Meraki SD-WAN: Cisco Powered Meraki SD-WAN Services are managed services that deliver automated, hybrid WAN services to business customers via a cloud-based, multitenant solution.
  • Meraki Access: Meraki Access enables providers to offer managed wireless LAN (WLAN) and managed LAN services to interconnect end users and devices with layer 2 switching, layer 3 routing with security and quality of services with a cloud-based controller and management.
  • Webex Contact Center: Cisco Webex Contact Center (Webex CC) supplies providers with a native contact center as a service solution, enabling security, visibility, flexibility, and scalability.
  • Cloud Calling: Cisco Powered Cloud Calling Services are delivered from a robust cloud infrastructure and enable providers to significantly reduce time-to-market for delivering Unified Communication (UC) services.

The audits validate ePlus' demonstrated capabilities to deliver Cisco Powered services, including service provisioning, change management, proactive monitoring, remote troubleshooting, operation of a Network Operations Center (NOC), and integration of service-level agreements with the end customer. ePlus adds these five Cisco Powered Service designations to its existing designations in Cloud Managed Security, Managed Business Communications, and Managed Security.

"We are delighted to pass these simultaneous Cisco audits, joining a very selective group of only six Cisco partners (out of 41K+ partners worldwide) who hold this number of Cisco Powered service designations," said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed services at ePlus. "Achieving these Cisco Powered service designations validates that ePlus has the expertise to pass rigorous audit standards, illustrating Cisco's trust in our technical talent and reputable skillset to deliver high-quality managed services and streamline our customers' digital buying experience. We look forward to continuing to empower our customers to reduce complexity, embrace a strategic IT role to drive business forward, and better anticipate future needs as they harness the acceleration of XaaS solutions."

About ePlus Managed Services

ePlus Managed Services help enterprises proactively control their IT infrastructure and off-load a significant burden of day-to-day IT tasks to optimize operations and manage risk. ePlus has delivered Managed Services for more than 20 years to a wide range of customers across multiple industry verticals through its 24/7/365 Managed Services Centers, which hold multiple differentiating compliance attestations. These include the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) as a Level 1 Service Provider of network monitoring and management services, as well as SSAE 18 (SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2). Additionally, ePlus holds a HIPAA attestation for its cloud-based managed services and its MSC engineers receive Criminal Justice Information Services Level 4 awareness training. For more information about ePlus Managed Services, visit www.eplus.com/services/managed-services.

About ePlus inc.  

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and Instagram

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

