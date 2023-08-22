ePlus Achieves VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider Designation

ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery powered by VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery also recognized by VMware as a Validated Service Offering

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has achieved the VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service provider status. To attain this designation, ePlus passed a thorough independent audit of its VMware Cloud managed services technical expertise and operational excellence. Complementing this recognition and after a comprehensive service offering review, ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery powered by VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery has also been recognized by VMware as a Validated Service Offering (VSO).

VMware Cross-Cloud managed services are a set of prescriptive offers with enhanced partner and customer benefits that enable highly skilled partners to expand their managed services practices. The VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider designation signifies partners' experience with delivering VMware-validated managed services offerings and the achievement of the VMware Managed Services Specialization (MSS).

"We are proud to be a launch partner for VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, as well as having our Cloud Managed Disaster Recovery offering validated by VMware," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "ePlus has been providing Cloud Hosted Infrastructure and Cloud Disaster Recovery for more than 10 years, and since migrating these services to VMware Cloud on AWS we have seen significantly increased customer interest and adoption. The capability for on-demand recovery with integrated ransomware detection and response, combined with ePlus' design expertise and failover services, are helping our clients increase confidence in their ability to recover in a cost-effective fashion."

"ePlus has been at the forefront of delivering VMware-based managed services that help meet customers' most pressing challenges," said Abhay Kumar, VP for Hyperscalers and Technology Partners, VMware. "With ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery, ePlus is delivering an on-demand, easy-to-use service with cloud economics that enables business resiliency at scale. This will help deliver on the promise of VMware Cross-Cloud managed services."

Details about ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery can be found at https://discover.eplus.com/cloud-hosted-services/cloud-disaster-recovery. For more information about ePlus and VMware solutions, visit https://www.eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/vmware.

