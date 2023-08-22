ePlus Achieves VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider Designation

ePlus inc.

22 Aug, 2023

ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery powered by VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery also recognized by VMware as a Validated Service Offering 

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has achieved the VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service provider status. To attain this designation, ePlus passed a thorough independent audit of its VMware Cloud managed services technical expertise and operational excellence. Complementing this recognition and after a comprehensive service offering review, ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery powered by VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery has also been recognized by VMware as a Validated Service Offering (VSO).

VMware Cross-Cloud managed services are a set of prescriptive offers with enhanced partner and customer benefits that enable highly skilled partners to expand their managed services practices. The VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Service Provider designation signifies partners' experience with delivering VMware-validated managed services offerings and the achievement of the VMware Managed Services Specialization (MSS).

"We are proud to be a launch partner for VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, as well as having our Cloud Managed Disaster Recovery offering validated by VMware," said Justin Mescher, vice president of cloud and data center solutions at ePlus. "ePlus has been providing Cloud Hosted Infrastructure and Cloud Disaster Recovery for more than 10 years, and since migrating these services to VMware Cloud on AWS we have seen significantly increased customer interest and adoption. The capability for on-demand recovery with integrated ransomware detection and response, combined with ePlus' design expertise and failover services, are helping our clients increase confidence in their ability to recover in a cost-effective fashion."

"ePlus has been at the forefront of delivering VMware-based managed services that help meet customers' most pressing challenges," said Abhay Kumar, VP for Hyperscalers and Technology Partners, VMware. "With ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery, ePlus is delivering an on-demand, easy-to-use service with cloud economics that enables business resiliency at scale. This will help deliver on the promise of VMware Cross-Cloud managed services."

Details about ePlus Cloud Disaster Recovery can be found at  https://discover.eplus.com/cloud-hosted-services/cloud-disaster-recovery. For more information about ePlus and VMware solutions, visit https://www.eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/vmware.

About ePlus inc. 
ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedInTwitterFacebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

