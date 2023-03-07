ePlus Announces Automated Virtual Assistant for Collaboration Spaces

Automated testing and reporting of video devices and conference rooms enables effective operations and a superior user experience

HERNDON, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced the launch of ePlus® Automated Virtual Assistant (AVA) for Collaboration Spaces. ePlus AVA™ uses robotic process automation accompanied by ePlus Managed Services to present an exceptional experience for users in video-enabled conference rooms and workspaces.

ePlus AVA™ for Collaboration Spaces:

Provides conference room and workspace endpoint functionality assurance prior to meetings taking place

Utilizes synthetic testing and inspection of all necessary collaboration components, including the room, audio/video components, and network

Enables administrators to proactively interact and conduct testing at any time, and on demand, when trouble has been discovered or reported

Automates help tickets so problems are documented, and remediation can begin immediately, often before an end user is even aware, improving the overall customer experience

Streamlines reporting for dashboard analytics, providing real-time insights by geography and device type for an entire collaboration environment

Expedites resolution time, decreasing operational overhead while improving availability

Increases adoption and the return on investment of collaboration spaces and conference rooms

Unburdens IT and audio/visual support staff to focus on their organization or business

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this new, one-of-a-kind service to our customers. ePlus AVA delivers a positive customer experience and outcomes by proactively testing and reporting on the health of video-enabled meeting rooms and workspaces. With ePlus AVA, customers can deliver a superior user experience, expedite problem resolution, improve adoption of their collaboration technology, and increase ROI of workspaces. A great example of this is how one ePlus customer is reducing the number of meetings starting late by an average of 50%," said Sean Wilson, vice president of collaboration strategy at ePlus. "This solution is available for Webex, Microsoft, Zoom, Google, and BlueJeans meeting platforms through Cisco video endpoints, with plans to expand to other collaboration video devices in the future."

For more information about ePlus AVA for Collaboration Spaces, visit https://collaboration.eplus.com/services.

