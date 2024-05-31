ePlus Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

Company Climbs Two Spots to Number 26 on Annual List

HERNDON, Va., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been ranked number 26 on the 2024 Solution Provider 500 (SP 500), climbing two spots since last year. The SP500 is an annual list put together by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

With expertise across AI, Data Center, Cloud, Security, Networking and Collaboration, as well as an extensive set of consultative, professional, managed, staffing and other services, ePlus partners with leading technology vendors to provide modern, effective and valuable technology solutions to organizations looking to modernize, automate and/or transform their businesses.

"Helping our customer organizations navigate the rapid pace of disruption happening across almost every industry is what we do best," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "Our technical capabilities and expertise have been honed over more than 30 years, giving us specialized and deep levels of knowledge that provide extraordinary value to our customers. We're gratified to be recognized again on the Solution Provider 500 list and look forward to continuing to climb in the years to come."

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

