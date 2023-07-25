ePlus Expands SD-WAN Managed Services to Include Support for Palo Alto Networks

HERNDON, Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ePlus Technology, inc., has extended its portfolio to include SD-WAN Managed Services for Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN to include:

Proactive monitoring and alerting

Policy management

Virtual private network path and policy configuration management to SaaS applications

Application-based configuration to ensure optimum performance and security

Underlay management of private, public, and dedicated data transport connections.

"Adding SD-WAN Managed Services expands our existing service capabilities for Palo Alto Networks solutions, including next-generation firewall management and first-call Enhanced Maintenance Support," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security strategy for ePlus. "The distributed nature of both applications and users has continued to blend responsibilities for networking and security teams to combat the latest cyber threats and provide an optimum user experience. ePlus Managed Services deliver on this convergence to help generate successful outcomes for our customers."

"We are pleased to expand our SD-WAN Managed Services offerings to include support for Palo Alto Networks," said Wayne St. Jacques, vice president of managed services at ePlus. "By offloading the management and remediation of their Prisma SD-WAN solution, customers are poised to increase uptime and performance, optimize business-critical applications, achieve measurable cost savings, and maintain segmentation and inspection policies to ensure compliance with their security policy."

ePlus also offers Managed SD-WAN offerings for Cisco, Meraki, and Fortinet. For more information about ePlus SD-WAN Managed Services, visit https://www.eplus.com/solutions/networking/Software-Defined-Networking. For details about ePlus' Palo Alto Networks offerings and partnership, visit https://eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/palo-alto-networks.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE ePlus inc.