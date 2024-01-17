ePlus Joins U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Company will participate in AI, Cybersecurity and SEC/corporate governance priorities

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced its membership in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as well as its participation in the Chamber's AI, Cybersecurity and SEC/corporate governance priorities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Its members range from small businesses and local chambers of commerce to leading industry associations and large corporations.

"We are excited to join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and work alongside them and other organizations on initiatives that move the economy forward, drive progress and promote long-term environmental sustainability solutions," said Mark Marron, ePlus CEO and president. "We believe our decades of deep technological expertise will be an asset to the membership and we look forward to contributing."

As a member of the Chamber, ePlus will collaborate on advancing technology-related issues and agendas, including:

  • Educating the public and policymakers on the benefits associated with different types and uses of AI, while highlighting industry leadership in the development of responsible AI,
  • Identifying cybersecurity- and data-privacy-related legislative and regulatory issues that could affect the business community and working to craft responses and approaches; and
  • Helping to inform and shape the Chamber's response to the SEC's regulatory agenda.

"For more than 110 years, the Chamber has advocated, connected, informed, and fought for business growth and America's success. We believe in the ability of American businesses to improve lives, solve problems, and strengthen society, and we're proud of the work we do with our members and local chambers each and every day. We are glad to welcome ePlus to the Chamber and look forward to their collaboration as we work together to support and grow America's business community," said Elizabeth Baker Keffer, Executive Vice President, Chief Relationship Officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected].  Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.  ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.  The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

