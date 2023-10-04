ePlus Launches its Proprietary Compromise Nothing Security Program to Facilitate Customers' Business Resilience

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) (news) today announced the launch of Compromise Nothing, a new program that helps organizations tackle security holistically, rather than managing individual security threats or siloed security solutions, with the objective of facilitating business resiliency and achieving desired business outcomes.

ePlus Compromise Nothing is a comprehensive approach that addresses an organization's entire security estate, including strategy, tactics, infrastructure, governance, execution and ongoing management. Compromise Nothing combines consultative and professional services provided by ePlus' security professionals and its SSAE-accredited managed services centers, along with leading third-party solutions, in an easy to consume and disciplined approach to an enterprise's entire security posture.

Organizations today are facing growing, elaborate challenges, ranging from increased regulatory scrutiny and reporting requirements to emerging threat vectors, such as generative AI and high-profile breaches. According to a new generative AI and cybersecurity report by Sapio Research and Deep Instinct1, 75 percent of security professionals said they have seen an uptick in attacks over the past year, with 85% attributing the rise to bad actors using generative AI. Faced with these increased threats, it's important to note Gartner reports that 75% of organizations are pursuing security vendor consolidation initiatives with the goal of achieving improved risk posture across key areas of secure access, XDR, and cloud security.2

"While the cybersecurity landscape is complex and can be difficult to navigate, organizations should not have to make compromises or concessions when it comes to their overall posture," said Lee Waskevich, vice president of security solutions at ePlus. "Organizations should Compromise Nothing as far as what they can achieve with their security program, but also as it relates to the risks and vulnerabilities that exist across their businesses. From cloud security and zero trust to threat detection and response, organizations are struggling to put together actionable and achievable results with strained resources. Our Compromise Nothing initiative helps structure and make available the education, assessment and adoption services required to help companies realize the value from these cyber trends."

The complexity of multiple, disintegrated vendors, underutilized tools and security skill set shortages can make efficient and effective management of a security program overwhelming. As organizations continue to struggle with making the most impactful investments in cybersecurity to help their organization, ePlus can help them navigate the landscape, from initial assessments that help baseline cyber maturity to application of the latest detection and response capabilities through managed security operations.

"Over the years, as threat vectors have increased, there has been a tremendous amount of growth and disruption across the security market," continued Waskevich. "This has created a complicated and tangled web of providers and tools that have inadvertently introduced new risk and complexity to the landscape. Compromise Nothing is designed to help customers cut through that web and help them build, develop and sustain a strong security foundation and culture capable of protecting their business today and tomorrow."

Partner Support for ePlus Compromise Nothing Security Program

Cisco: "Today's world is hyperconnected with workers connecting from anywhere, and data stored everywhere from on-prem to the cloud. Bad actors continue to evolve their tactics while still using tried and true methods like ransomware to initiate a breach. In our recent Cybersecurity Readiness Index3, 82% of respondents said they expect a cybersecurity incident to disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months. Organizations need to make sure they are investing in effective security solutions to protect this data while also enabling resilient business outcomes. That's why Cisco, together with ePlus, is committed to delivering integrated security that leverages telemetry and intelligence to make the right decisions at speed and compromise nothing." – Brian Feeney, Vice President Global Security Channels, Cisco.

Deepwatch: "We are excited to be part of the ePlus Compromise Nothing approach to delivering optimal cybersecurity protection for enterprises. ePlus' solutions deliver comprehensive, end-to-end risk mitigation for its customers," said Lori Cornmesser, SVP Global Channels and Alliances, Deepwatch. "The ePlus Managed Security Platform powered by Deepwatch delivers the maximum level of cyber resilience for the enterprise."

F5 : "We believe that customers need flexible solutions that secure, deliver, and optimize every App and API, anywhere. ePlus' methodology for discovering security solutions that provide positive results is why we, at F5, are excited to support the Compromise Nothing practice," said Lisa Citron, VP, Global Partner Ecosystem at F5. "It's imperative that we protect against fraud and abuse within apps, elevate a zero-trust security model, reduce risk and complexity so our customers can achieve a simplified digital go-to-market business platform," continued Citron.

Palo Alto Networks: "ePlus and Palo Alto Networks have a deep, long-standing history of helping customers transform their organizations with best-of-breed technology and solutions," said Anar Desai, vice president of Americas Channel Sales, Palo Alto Networks. "We are happy to take our collaboration even further by powering ePlus' Compromise Nothing initiative with Zero Trust security and Threat Detection and Response, working together to assist in solving our joint customers' security challenges, in an ever-evolving threat landscape."

For more information on ePlus' Compromise Nothing initiative or to learn more about its portfolio of security services please visit: www.eplus.com/compromise-nothing

