ePlus Launches Secure GenAI Accelerator

As-a-Service Artificial Intelligence solution helps support GenAI use cases by building a business proof of concept for transformation and speeding AI adoption

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced its Secure GenAI Accelerator offering. Part of the ePlus AI Ignite portfolio, this hosted proof of concept (POC) engagement allows organizations to test a private Generative AI (GenAI) chatbot to explore and refine ideas, use metrics to identify key insights, and make informed decisions to facilitate adopting GenAI quickly and securely.

The ePlus Secure GenAI Accelerator leverages a GenAI platform developed by ePlus combined with ePlus services and technology from key AI strategic partners, including NVIDIA and AWS:

GenAI private chatbot experience with customized assistants, powered by NVIDIA AI enterprise and NVIDIA NIM

Hosting on AWS leveraging their Well-Architected Framework, designed to meet enterprise-level security and compliance to ensure all conversational data remains within the customer's controlled environment

Fully-guided GenAI chatbot experience with ePlus, providing personalized guidance, cost benefit analysis for GenAI use cases, and metrics showing solution value

The ePlus Secure GenAI Accelerator is an efficient approach to speed readiness and adoption. At the conclusion of the engagement, organizations will be better prepared to:

Convert AI use cases into actionable plans with built-in security guardrails

Achieve faster GenAI time to value, driving strategic business growth and innovation

Leverage their internal team's newly-expanded skillsets

Help deliver exceptional customer experiences through enhanced support operations

Identify additional areas to unlock business value through advanced data science and analytics capabilities

"GenAI has enormous potential to speed innovation and growth as well as boost efficiency and productivity, making it top of mind for nearly every organization. The ePlus Secure GenAI Accelerator provides the keys for our customers to securely test drive GenAI and gather intelligence to take the next step in their AI journey by allowing them hands-on experience to further understand AI," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software, leading partnerships, marketing, and strategy at ePlus.

For more information about the ePlus Secure GenAI Accelerator, read the digital brochure. Additional details about the ePlus AI Ignite portfolio can be found at https://eplus.com/solutions/ai.

