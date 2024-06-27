ePlus Recognized as Juniper Networks 2023 Partner of the Year for Cloud Ready Data Center in Worldwide and Americas Categories

HERNDON, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has been recognized as a Juniper Partner of the Year for 2023 by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networks.

ePlus was recognized as 2023 Partner of the Year for Cloud Ready Data Center in both Worldwide and Americas categories for its ability to develop modernized data centers and automated cloud-based network solutions integrating Juniper Networks AI-Native technologies.

Working together, ePlus and Juniper engineer modern networking solutions that help remove traditional constraints and enable organizations to deliver automated, secure, and scalable networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners based on their ability to drive innovative, AI-Native business solutions, providing exceptional customer and user experiences, while achieving their financial goals.

Juniper's 2023 Partner of the Year Awards are hosted as part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance in delivering digital transformation to customers but also helps partners build, sustain, and grow their Juniper Practice with the right support and tools to leverage the next generation of networking solutions.

"At Juniper Networks, we are thrilled to recognize ePlus as our Partner of the Year for 2023 in both the Worldwide and Americas categories for Cloud Ready Data Center. Their dedication to developing cutting-edge, automated, and secure network solutions utilizing our AI-Native technologies is commendable. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of modern networking, enabling organizations to overcome traditional constraints and achieve exceptional operational efficiency and scalability," said Gordon Mackintosh, GVP of partner organization, Juniper Networks.

"Receiving the Cloud Ready Data Center Partner of the Year award from Juniper is a tremendous honor for us and underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch cloud solutions that empower organizations to achieve their goals efficiently and securely," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Software, and leading partnerships, marketing and strategy at ePlus. "This recognition reaffirms our strong partnership with Juniper and our mutual commitment to driving innovation in the cloud infrastructure space."

ePlus is a Juniper Elite Partner. For over a decade, ePlus and Juniper have worked together to engineer solutions that enable customer organizations to modernize their networks and leverage technology to deliver better business outcomes.

For more information about the ePlus and Juniper partnership please visit: https://www.eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/juniper

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,900 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

