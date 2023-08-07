ePlus Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

EPS increased 51.2% to $1.27; Net Sales up 25.3% to $574.2 million

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Net sales increased 25.3% to $574.2 million from last year's quarter; technology business net sales increased 26.0% to $565.7 million ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 7.0% to $67.5 million .

from last year's quarter; technology business net sales increased 26.0% to ; professional services and managed services revenues increased 7.0% to . Technology business gross billings increased 17.6% to $842.0 million .

. Consolidated gross profit increased 25.3% to $142.3 million .

. Consolidated gross margin remained at 24.8%.

Net earnings increased 51.5% to $33.8 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.7% to $53.9 million .

. Diluted earnings per share increased 51.2% to $1.27 . Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 42.4% to $1.41 .

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Management Comment

"In an evolving market environment for IT spending, our strong first quarter results reflect the continued successful execution of our growth strategy and our ability to provide customized solutions that deliver value quickly and effectively," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "Consolidated net sales grew approximately 25% year-over-year, driven by gains in cloud and networking, as well as contributions from recent acquisitions. Revenue also benefited from some easing of supply chain constraints that enabled us to fulfill prior customer orders. The improvement in our sales revenue, coupled with continued operational discipline and effective cost management, fueled EPS growth of approximately 51%."

Mr. Marron continued, "Our first quarter technology business sales were diverse across end markets, and we were pleased to see demand broaden and show particular strength in the mid-market segment. As our customers' needs for technology modernization, AI, cybersecurity and workplace transformation continue, ePlus remains a trusted partner due to our deep expertise, extensive strategic relationships and comprehensive portfolio of high-value solutions."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the first quarter of the prior fiscal year ended June 30, 2022:

Consolidated net sales increased 25.3% to $574.2 million, from $458.4 million.

Technology business net sales increased 26.0% to $565.7 million, from $448.8 million due to higher sales of product and managed services, offset by a decline in professional services. Technology business gross billings increased 17.6% to $842.0 million from $716.3 million.

Product sales grew due to an increase in customer demand, as well as the acquisitions of Future Com, Ltd. on July 15, 2022, and Network Solutions Group (NSG), a division of CCI Systems, Inc. on April 30, 2023. The increase in gross profit from sales of product was due to higher sales combined with a shift in customer mix that resulted in higher margins.

Managed service revenues increased due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support and Security Operations Center services. Gross profit from managed services increased due to the scaled growth in these services.

Professional service revenues declined due to lower staff augmentation services from softer demand. Gross margins increased due to the change in mix.

Financing segment net sales decreased 11.3% to $8.5 million, from $9.6 million due to decreases in post-contract earnings and transactional gains. Gross profit in the financing segment was lower by $1.5 million primarily due to the decline in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased 25.3% to $142.3 million, from $113.5 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.8%, in line with last year.

Operating expenses were $95.9 million, up 19.4% from $80.3 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, from higher headcount and variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, and an increase in acquisition related amortization expenses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,853, up 216 from a year ago, partially due to the acquisitions of Future Com and NSG. Of the 216 additional employees, 170 were customer facing employees, including 84 professional services and technical support personnel.

Consolidated operating income increased 39.6% to $46.3 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 27.2%, lower than the prior year quarter of 28.0%, due to lower state and local income taxes and non-deductible executive compensation.

Net earnings increased 51.5% to $33.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 40.7% to $53.9 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.27, compared with $0.84 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.41, compared with $0.99 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2023, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $101.6 million, compared with $103.1 million as of March 31, 2023. Accounts receivable—trade, net increased 34.5% to $678.0 million from March 31, 2023 due to an increase in gross billings. Total stockholders' equity was $813.3 million, compared with $782.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is initiating fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance of $2.23 billion to $2.33 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA range of $200 million to $215 million, representing a margin of 9.0% to 9.2%. This guidance assumes, in part, continued improvement in the supply chain that will enable previously delayed customer projects. The Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2024 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"Our fiscal 2024 year is off to a promising start given our first quarter financial performance. Through consistent execution and our strategic focus on serving faster-growing end markets, ePlus has continued to generate solid sales and earnings growth, building long-term value for our stakeholders.

Mr. Marron concluded, "Macroeconomic uncertainty continues to affect overall IT spending, leading organizations to prioritize projects that enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk and deliver faster returns. In this environment, we are acting with agility and meeting our customers' evolving needs with a range of high-value, cost-effective solutions and services. We remain confident in our ability to deliver above-market growth, supported by the resilient nature of our business, the strength of our backlog and the diversity of our end markets."

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of July:

Launched its Threat Detection & Response Guidance Service.

In the month of June:

London -based subsidiary, IGXGlobal, achieved Palo Alto Networks Authorized Support Center Certified Partner Status.

-based subsidiary, IGXGlobal, achieved Palo Alto Networks Authorized Support Center Certified Partner Status. Placed in the Top 30 of CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List.

In the month of May:

Named Rubrik 2023 Public Sector Partner of the Year.

Recognized for 30 years of membership in the Equipment Leasing and Financing Association.

Acquired CCI Systems' Network Solutions Group.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus (including the guidance for the full year FY 2024). Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or loss of one or more of our larger volume customers or vendors; supply chain issues, including a shortage of Information Technology ("IT") products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and regulatory laws and regulations; ongoing remote work trends, and the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, obtain debt for our financing transactions, or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; reliance on third-parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers, and the reliance on a small number of key vendors in our supply chain with whom we do not have long-term supply agreements, guaranteed price agreements, or assurance of stock availability; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack, including both disruptions in our or our vendors' IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to identify acquisition candidates, or perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing an acquisition, or failure to integrate a completed acquisition may affect our earnings; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and inflation, including increases in our costs and our ability to increase prices to our customers which may result in adverse changes in our gross profit; significant and rapid inflation may cause price, wage, and interest rate increases, as well as increases in operating costs that may impact the arrangements that have pricing commitments over the term of the agreement; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service, software as a service and platform as a service; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$101,574

$103,093 Accounts receivable—trade, net

677,988

504,122 Accounts receivable—other, net

78,637

55,508 Inventories

244,331

243,286 Financing receivables—net, current

81,111

89,829 Deferred costs

45,408

44,191 Other current assets

47,084

55,101 Total current assets

1,276,133

1,095,130









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

120,664

84,417 Deferred tax asset

3,682

3,682 Property, equipment and other assets

70,794

70,447 Goodwill

158,280

136,105 Other intangible assets—net

51,253

25,045 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,680,806

$1,414,826









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$351,384

$220,159 Accounts payable—floor plan

182,859

134,615 Salaries and commissions payable

41,144

37,336 Deferred revenue

118,976

114,028 Recourse notes payable—current

58,115

5,997 Non-recourse notes payable—current

17,742

24,819 Other current liabilities

30,566

24,372 Total current liabilities

800,786

561,326









Non-recourse notes payable—long term

5,005

9,522 Deferred tax liability

717

715 Other liabilities

61,007

60,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES

867,515

632,561









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,947 outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 26,905 outstanding at March 31, 2023

274

272 Additional paid-in capital

170,904

167,303 Treasury stock, at cost, 408 shares at June 30, 2023 and







261 shares at March 31, 2023

(21,451)

(14,080) Retained earnings

661,049

627,202 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency translation adjustment

2,515

1,568 Total Stockholders' Equity

813,291

782,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,680,806

$1,414,826

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022







Net sales





Product $506,656

$395,250 Services 67,519

63,109 Total 574,175

458,359







Cost of sales





Product 388,904

304,210 Services 42,998

40,626 Total 431,902

344,836







Gross profit 142,273

113,523







Selling, general, and administrative 90,298

76,767 Depreciation and amortization 4,792

3,210 Interest and financing costs 851

363 Operating expenses 95,941

80,340







Operating income 46,332

33,183







Other income (expense) 190

(2,153)







Earnings before taxes 46,522

31,030







Provision for income taxes 12,675

8,691







Net earnings $33,847

$22,339







Net earnings per common share—basic $1.27

$0.84 Net earnings per common share—diluted $1.27

$0.84







Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 26,552

26,513 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,648

26,685

During the first quarter of fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, our operating segments, which are also reportable segments, changed. We separated our technology segment into three different operating segments: product, professional services, and managed services. For additional information, see Note 16, "Segment Reporting" in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023."

Technology Business

Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)















Net sales









Product $498,166

$385,676

29.2 % Professional services 35,556

37,168

(4.3 %) Managed services 31,963

25,941

23.2 % Total 565,685

448,785

26.0 %











Gross Profit









Product 111,391

83,168

33.9 % Professional services 14,724

15,055

(2.2 %) Managed services 9,797

7,428

31.9 % Total 135,912

105,651

28.6 %











Selling, general, and administrative 87,100

73,112

19.1 % Depreciation and amortization 4,764

3,182

49.7 % Interest and financing costs 550

138

298.6 % Operating expenses 92,414

76,432

20.9 %











Operating income $43,498

$29,219

48.9 % Gross billings $841,970

$716,263

17.6 % Adjusted EBITDA $50,949

$34,254

48.7 %

Technology Business Gross Billings by Type

Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)



Cloud $ 258,924

$ 253,337

2.2 % Networking 276,645

165,626

67.0 % Security 147,343

145,349

1.4 % Collaboration 22,161

34,775

(36.3 %) Other 69,761

49,009

42.3 % Product gross billings 774,834

648,096

19.6 % Service gross billings 67,136

68,167

(1.5 %) Total gross billings $ 841,970

$ 716,263

17.6 %

Technology Business Net Sales by Type

Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)



Cloud $ 172,044

$ 164,733

4.4 % Networking 245,188

142,641

71.9 % Security 45,796

47,995

(4.6 %) Collaboration 12,956

12,980

(0.2 %) Other 22,182

17,327

28.0 % Total Product 498,166

385,676

29.2 % Professional Services 35,556

37,168

(4.3 %) Managed Services 31,963

25,941

23.2 % Total gross billings $ 565,685

$ 448,785

26.0 %

Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market

Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)



Telecom, Media, & Entertainment $ 141,335

$ 128,277

10.2 % Technology 73,403

69,862

5.1 % SLED 109,405

64,602

69.4 % Healthcare 86,656

68,512

26.5 % Financial Services 65,690

33,299

97.3 % All others 89,196

84,233

5.9 % Total $ 565,685

$ 448,785

26.0 %

Financing Segment

Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)















Portfolio earnings $3,073

$2,673

15.0 % Transactional gains 1,279

1,835

(30.3 %) Post-contract earnings 3,634

4,726

(23.1 %) Other 504

340

48.2 % Net sales 8,490

9,574

(11.3 %)











Gross profit 6,361

7,872

(19.2 %)











Selling, general, and administrative 3,198

3,655

(12.5 %) Depreciation and amortization 28

28

0.0 % Interest and financing costs 301

225

33.8 % Operating expenses 3,527

3,908

(9.7 %)











Operating income $2,834

$3,964

(28.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA $2,930

$4,050

(27.7 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

(in thousands) Consolidated





Net earnings $33,847

$22,339 Provision for income taxes 12,675

8,691 Depreciation and amortization [1] 4,792

3,210 Share based compensation 2,205

1,773 Interest and financing costs 550

138 Other (income) expense [2] (190)

2,153 Adjusted EBITDA $53,879

$38,304











Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

(in thousands) Technology Segment





Operating income $43,498

$29,219 Depreciation and amortization [1] 4,764

3,182 Share based compensation 2,137

1,715 Interest and financing costs 550

138 Adjusted EBITDA $50,949

$34,254







Financing Segment





Operating income $2,834

$3,964 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28

28 Share based compensation 68

58 Adjusted EBITDA $2,930

$4,050











Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

(in thousands)



GAAP: Earnings before taxes $46,522

$31,030 Share based compensation 2,205

1,773 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 3,469

2,183 Other (income) expense [2] (190)

2,153 Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 52,006

37,139







GAAP: Provision for income taxes 12,675

8,691 Share based compensation 607

508 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 952

617 Other (income) expense [2] (52)

616 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock 137

194 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 14,319

10,626







Non-GAAP: Net earnings $37,687

$26,513









Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022







GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.27

$0.84







Share based compensation 0.06

0.04 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.09

0.06 Other (income) expense [2] -

0.06 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock (0.01)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.14

0.15







Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.41

$0.99





















[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

