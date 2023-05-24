ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

ePlus inc.

24 May, 2023

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

  • Net sales increased 9.0% to $492.2 million from last year's quarter; technology segment net sales increased 15.2% to $483.2 million; service revenues increased 11.5% to $68.7 million.
  • Technology segment gross billings increased 17.6% to $733.1 million.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased 14.7% to $132.3 million.
  • Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, up 140 basis points.
  • Net earnings increased 35.5% to $32.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.4% to $48.7 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 35.2% to $1.23. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 34.7% to $1.36.

Fiscal Year 2023

  • Net sales increased 13.5% to $2,067.7 million; technology segment net sales increased 16.3% to $2,015.2 million; service revenues increased 9.9% to $264.4 million.
  • Technology segment gross billings increased 19.8% to $3,145.9 million.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased 12.3% to $517.5 million.
  • Consolidated gross margin was 25.0%, compared with 25.3% last year.
  • Net earnings increased 13.0% to $119.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% to $190.6 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 14.0% to $4.48. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 14.4% to $5.02.

HERNDON, Va., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:  PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Management Comment

"Our strong fourth quarter results concluded a solid fiscal year that highlighted the success of our growth strategy and our ability to meet our customers' needs with innovative solutions despite persistent supply chain constraints," said Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus. "Fourth quarter net sales improved 9% and fiscal 2023 net sales advanced 13.5%, reflecting our strategic focus on serving higher-value and higher-growth end markets, such as cloud, security and collaboration.  Over the past year, we invested significantly in our people to expand our service offerings and build on our market position.  Even with these investments, we managed overall expenses efficiently and generated diluted earnings per share growth of 35% in the fourth quarter and 14% for fiscal 2023.  I am pleased with our financial performance and proud of our team's consistent execution to achieve these results."

Mr. Marron continued, "Earlier this month, we announced the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of the Network Solutions Group (NSG) business unit of CCI Systems, Inc., a leading solutions provider to broadband Service Providers. This acquisition both complements our existing solutions offerings in the telecom market and expands our customer base nationwide. We believe this strategic acquisition will drive enhanced value and performance over time."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

Consolidated net sales increased 9.0% to $492.2 million, from $451.5 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 15.2% to $483.2 million, from $419.4 million primarily due to an increase in sales to customers in the technology and SLED end markets.   Service revenues increased 11.5% to $68.7 million, from $61.6 million due to increases in professional services and managed services.  Gross billings increased 17.6% to $733.1 million from $623.6 million.  Gross billings is an operational metric defined as the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services including shipping charges during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes.

Financing segment net sales decreased 72.1% to $9.0 million, from $32.1 million and cost of goods sold was lower by $18.6 million, both due to a decline in sales of leased equipment. Gross profit in the financing segment was lower by $4.6 million due to lower sales of leased equipment and lower transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit increased 14.7% to $132.3 million, from $115.4 million. Consolidated gross margin was 26.9%, up from 25.5% last year due to higher margins from sales of product and services in our technology segment.

Operating expenses were $89.9 million, up 11.2% from $80.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, professional fees, software license and maintenance, and travel expenses, partially offset by changes in allowance for credit losses.  Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,754, up 177 from a year ago, partially due to the Future Com acquisition on July 15, 2022. Of the 177 additional employees, 140 were customer facing employees, including 84 professional services and technical support personnel due to demand for our services.

Consolidated operating income increased 23.0% to $42.4 million

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 22.4%, lower than the prior year quarter of 29.6%, due to lower than forecasted non-deductible expenses, increased benefits from foreign sales along with favorable state return to provision adjustments.

Net earnings increased 35.5% to $32.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.4% to $48.7 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.23, compared with $0.91 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.36, compared with $1.01 last year. 

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

Consolidated net sales increased 13.5% to $2,067.7 million, from $1,821.0 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 16.3% to $2,015.2 million, from $1,733.0 million primarily due to an increase in sales to customers in the technology and SLED end markets.  Service revenues increased 9.9% to $264.4 million, from $240.6 million due to increases in professional services and managed services.  Gross billings was $3,145.9 million, an increase of 19.8% from $2,625.7 million

Financing segment net sales decreased 40.4% to $52.5 million, from $88.0 million, and cost of sales was $9.4 million, 73.1% lower than the prior year, both primarily due to fewer early lease buyouts and a decline in sales of leased equipment.   Gross profit in the financing segment decreased $9.8 million due to lower sales of leased equipment, transactional gains and portfolio earnings.

Consolidated gross profit increased 12.3% to $517.5 million, from $461.0 million. Consolidated gross margin was 25.0%, overall consistent with the consolidated gross margin of 25.3% last year, as higher product margins were offset by lower service margins.

Operating expenses were $351.4 million, up 12.0% from $313.7 million last year, primarily due to increases in variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, salaries and benefits, professional fees, advertising and marketing, software license and maintenance, travel expenses, and changes in allowance for credit losses.

Consolidated operating income increased 12.8% to $166.2 million. During fiscal year 2023, we incurred foreign currency transaction losses of $5.4 million, which was partially offset by $1.9 million related to our receipt of funds resulting from our claim in a class action lawsuit.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 26.8%, lower than last year's 28.1%, due to lower than forecasted non-deductible expenses, increased benefits from foreign sales along with favorable state return to provision adjustments.

Net earnings increased 13.0% to $119.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% to $190.6 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $4.48, compared with $3.93 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $5.02, compared with $4.39 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2023, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $103.1 million, compared with $155.4 million as of March 31, 2022.  Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 56.9% to $243.3 million from March 31, 2022 due to ongoing projects with customers coupled with continued supply chain constraints. Total stockholders' equity was $782.3 million, compared with $660.7 million as of March 31, 2022.  Total shares outstanding were 26.9 million on both March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Summary and Outlook

"ePlus achieved solid sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2023, driven by the outstanding performance of our team, the strength of our competitive positioning and our expanded breadth of offerings. Supported by our extensive vendor network, we continued to deliver transformative solutions that enabled our more than 4,300 customers to realize their technology goals and progress on their long-term IT strategies."

Mr. Marron concluded, "Despite an uncertain economic environment, we have a resilient business model and the capabilities to deliver cost effective technology solutions for our customers.  With IT spending still focused on solutions that drive growth, continue digital transformation, generate efficiencies, and strengthen cybersecurity, we believe our portfolio is strongly aligned with our customers' needs.  We remain committed to building long-term stakeholder value through consistent execution of our growth strategy both organically and through acquisitions and generating further operational efficiencies."

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of April:

  • Renewed Cisco Advanced Customer Experience Specialization.
  • Announced a new share repurchase program of up to one million shares.

In the month of March:

  • Achieved inclusion on the CRN Tech Elite 250 List for tenth year.
  • Announced the expansion of ePlus' credit facility.
  • Announced the launch of ePlus Automated Virtual Assistant for Collaboration Spaces.

In the month of February:

  • Recognized on CRN's 2023 Managed Service Provider 500 List in the Elite 150 category.
  • Announced Cloud Hosted Services Powered by VMware Cloud on AWS.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)










March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

ASSETS








Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$103,093

$155,378

Accounts receivable—trade, net

504,122

430,380

Accounts receivable—other, net

55,508

48,673

Inventories

243,286

155,060

Financing receivables—net, current

89,829

61,492

Deferred costs

44,191

32,555

Other current assets

55,101

13,944

Total current assets

1,095,130

897,482





Financing receivables and operating leases—net

84,417

64,292

Deferred tax asset

3,682

5,050

Property, equipment and other assets

70,447

45,586

Goodwill

136,105

126,543

Other intangible assets—net

25,045

27,250

TOTAL ASSETS

$1,414,826

$1,166,203





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








LIABILITIES








Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$220,159

$136,161

Accounts payable—floor plan

134,615

145,323

Salaries and commissions payable

37,336

39,602

Deferred revenue

114,028

86,469

Recourse notes payable—current

5,997

7,316

Non-recourse notes payable—current

24,819

17,070

Other current liabilities

24,372

28,095

Total current liabilities

561,326

460,036





Recourse notes payable—long-term

-

5,792

Non-recourse notes payable—long-term

9,522

4,108

Deferred tax liability

715

-

Other liabilities

60,998

35,529

TOTAL LIABILITIES 


632,561

505,465





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares
     authorized; none outstanding


-

-

Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares
     authorized; 26,905 outstanding at March 31, 2023 and
     26,886 outstanding at March 31, 2022

272

270

Additional paid-in capital

167,303

159,480

Treasury stock, at cost, 261 shares at March 31, 2023 and  



        130 shares at March 31, 2022

(14,080)

(6,734)

Retained earnings

627,202

507,846

Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency



        translation adjustment

1,568

(124)

Total Stockholders' Equity

782,265

660,738

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,414,826

$1,166,203

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022








Net sales






     Product

$423,462

$389,870

$1,803,275

$1,580,394

     Services

68,715

61,649

264,443

240,625

          Total

492,177

451,519

2,067,718

1,821,019








Cost of sales






     Product

317,148

296,277

1,379,500

1,210,943

     Services

42,704

39,891

170,694

149,094

          Total

359,852

336,168

1,550,194

1,360,037








Gross profit

132,325

115,351

517,524

460,982








Selling, general, and administrative

85,319

76,964

333,520

297,117

Depreciation and amortization

3,322

3,270

13,709

14,646

Interest and financing costs

1,270

641

4,133

1,903

Operating expenses

89,911

80,875

351,362

313,666








Operating income

42,414

34,476

166,162

147,316








Other income (expense), net

(76)

(55)

(3,188)

(432)








Earnings before taxes

42,338

34,421

162,974

146,884








Provision for income taxes

9,484

10,176

43,618

41,284








Net earnings

$32,854

$24,245

$119,356

$105,600








Net earnings per common share—basic

$1.24

$0.91

$4.49

$3.96

Net earnings per common share—diluted

$1.23

$0.91

$4.48

$3.93








Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic

26,593

26,553

26,569

26,638

Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted

26,702

26,703

26,654

26,866

Technology Segment

Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)


(in thousands)













Net sales










    Product

$414,493

$357,753

15.9 %

$1,750,802

$1,492,411

17.3 %

    Services

68,715

61,649

11.5 %

264,443

240,625

9.9 %

          Total

483,208

419,402

15.2 %

2,015,245

1,733,036

16.3 %












Cost of sales










     Product

315,794

276,352

14.3 %

1,370,061

1,175,789

16.5 %

     Services

42,704

39,891

7.1 %

170,694

149,094

14.5 %

          Total

358,498

316,243

13.4 %

1,540,755

1,324,883

16.3 %












Gross profit

124,710

103,159

20.9 %

474,490

408,153

16.3 %












Selling, general, and administrative

82,738

73,321

12.8 %

317,885

283,690

12.1 %

Depreciation and amortization

3,294

3,243

1.6 %

13,598

14,535

(6.4 %)

Interest and financing costs

780

235

231.9 %

2,897

928

212.2 %

Operating expenses

86,812

76,799

13.0 %

334,380

299,153

11.8 %












Operating income

$37,898

$26,360

43.8 %

$140,110

$109,000

28.5 %

Gross billings

$733,085

$623,558

17.6 %

$3,145,888

$2,625,749

19.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$44,049

$31,542

39.7 %

$164,184

$131,353

25.0 %

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market

Year Ended March 31,


2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)

Telecom, Media & Entertainment

$532,921

$502,408

6.1 %

Technology

393,594

250,485

57.1 %

SLED

290,624

241,769

20.2 %

Healthcare

274,936

270,481

1.6 %

Financial Services 

156,257

155,160

0.7 %

All others

366,913

312,733

17.3 %

Total

$2,015,245

$1,733,036

16.3 %

Financing Segment

Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

(in thousands)


(in thousands)













Net sales

$8,969

$32,117

(72.1 %)

$52,473

$87,983

(40.4 %)

Cost of sales

1,354

19,925

(93.2 %)

9,439

35,154

(73.1 %)

Gross profit

7,615

12,192

(37.5 %)

43,034

52,829

(18.5 %)












Selling, general, and administrative

2,581

3,643

(29.2 %)

15,635

13,427

16.4 %

Depreciation and amortization

28

27

3.7 %

111

111

0.0 %

Interest and financing costs

490

406

20.7 %

1,236

975

26.8 %

Operating expenses

3,099

4,076

(24.0 %)

16,982

14,513

17.0 %












Operating income

$4,516

8,116

(44.4 %)

$26,052

$38,316

(32.0 %)

Adjusted EBITDA

$4,610

8,198

(43.8 %)

$26,408

$38,651

(31.7 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. 

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands)

Consolidated














Net earnings

$32,854

$24,245

$119,356

$105,600

Provision for income taxes

9,484

10,176

43,618

41,284

Depreciation and amortization [1]

3,322

3,270

13,709

14,646

Share based compensation

2,143

1,759

7,824

7,114

Interest and financing costs

780

235

2,897

928

Other expense, net [2]

76

55

3,188

432

Adjusted EBITDA

$48,659

$39,740

$190,592

$170,004









Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands)

Technology Segment






Operating income

$37,898

$26,360

$140,110

$109,000

Depreciation and amortization [1]

3,294

3,243

13,598

14,535

Share based compensation

2,077

1,704

7,579

6,890

Interest and financing costs

780

235

2,897

928

Adjusted EBITDA

$44,049

$31,542

$164,184

$131,353








Financing Segment








Operating income

$4,516

$8,116

$26,052


$38,316

Depreciation and amortization [1]

28

27

111


111

Share based compensation

66

55

245


224

Adjusted EBITDA

$4,610

$8,198

$26,408


$38,651










   

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in thousands)

GAAP: Earnings before taxes

$42,338

$34,421

$162,974

$146,884

Share based compensation

2,143

$1,759

7,824

7,114

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

2,229

2,218

9,411

10,072

Other expense, net [2]

76

55

3,188

432

Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes

46,786

38,453

183,397

164,502








GAAP: Provision for income taxes

9,484

10,176

43,618

41,284

Share based compensation

480

520

2,104

2,014

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

497

647

2,527

2,803

Other expense, net [2]

17

16

950

120

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

-

-

267

317

Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes

10,478

11,359

49,466

46,538








Non-GAAP: Net earnings

$36,308

$27,094

$133,931

$117,964









Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022








GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted

$1.23

$0.91

$4.48

$3.93








Share based compensation

0.07

0.05

0.21

0.20

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

0.06

0.05

0.26

0.26

Other expense, net [2]

-

-

0.08

0.01

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax

0.13

0.10

0.54

0.46








Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted

$1.36

$1.01

$5.02

$4.39

[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.

[2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

