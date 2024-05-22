ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Announces New Share Repurchase Program

- Return to Double Digit Net Sales Growth in 4Q Marked a Strong Close to The Year -

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Net sales increased 12.7% to $554.5 million from last year's fourth quarter; technology business net sales increased 12.6% to $544.1 million ; services revenues increased 14.8% to $78.9 million .

from last year's fourth quarter; technology business net sales increased 12.6% to ; services revenues increased 14.8% to . Technology business gross billings increased 13.8% to $834.3 million .

. Consolidated gross profit decreased 1.5% to $130.3 million .

. Consolidated gross margin was 23.5%, lower than last year's 26.9%.

Net earnings decreased 33.1% to $22.0 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 24.4% to $36.8 million .

. Diluted net earnings per common share decreased 33.3% to $0.82 . Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share decreased 31.6% to $0.93 .

Fiscal Year 2024

Net sales increased 7.6% to $2,225.3 million ; technology business net sales increased 8.0% to $2,175.9 million ; services revenues increased 10.4% to $292.1 million .

; technology business net sales increased 8.0% to ; services revenues increased 10.4% to . Technology business gross billings increased 5.8% to $3,329.8 million .

. Consolidated gross profit increased 6.4% to $550.8 million .

. Consolidated gross margin was 24.8%, compared with 25.0% last year.

Net earnings decreased 3.0% to $115.8 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 0.1% to $190.4 million .

. Diluted net earnings per common share decreased 3.3% to $4.33 . Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share decreased 2.0% to $4.92 .

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

Management Comment

"ePlus returned to double digit revenue growth in the quarter to finish out a strong year. For the quarter, technology business revenue grew a healthy 12.6%, and gross billings grew 13.8%, driving consolidated annual revenue growth of 7.6% and gross profit growth of 6.4% to $550.8 million. We experienced strong increases in gross billings in networking, cloud and collaboration in the quarter, especially from enterprise customers within our telecom, media and entertainment, and finance end markets," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We are pleased with the 15% increase in our higher margin services, highlighted by a 22% increase in managed services along with a nearly 9% growth in professional services."

Mr. Marron continued, "We experienced lower product margins in the quarter, due in part to a significant increase in sales mix to our enterprise customers as part of our land and expand strategy. We expect a return to our normal product margin range in future quarters. Services margins increased by 270 basis points in the quarter and 250 basis points for the year, as our customers continue to value ePlus' professional and managed services for their critical IT needs. We continued to invest in customer facing headcount both organic and through acquisition to gain market share and build a team to capture future opportunities. Along with acquisition expenses, higher tax rate, and lower gross profit on product sales, net earnings in the quarter declined 33% and 3% for the year. We continue to be focused on managing our cost structure and believe we are well positioned to see operating leverage and revenue growth from our investments in the future.

Our fiscal 2024 sales performance, which outpaced industry growth and most of our peers, demonstrates that our portfolio of products is resonating with our customer base. From a cash perspective, we delivered healthy cash flow, and with more than $250 million in cash on-hand, our balance sheet remains strong and gives us tremendous resources to make opportunistic investments in headcount and acquisitions. We remain focused on disciplined, consistent execution to meet the needs and demands of our customers in this dynamic marketplace."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Consolidated net sales increased 12.7% to $554.5 million, from $492.2 million.

Technology business net sales increased 12.6% to $544.1 million, from $483.2 million driven by higher sales of product and services. Technology business gross billings increased 13.8% to $834.3 million from $733.1 million.

Product sales increased 12.2% to $465.2 million due to increases in net sales of networking, cloud and collaboration products. Gross profit decreased 9.3% because of a 450-bps decline in product margin to 19.3% from 23.8% last year, due to a larger volume of sales to enterprise customers at lower margin.

Professional service revenues increased 8.7% from last year to $40.7 million. Gross profit increased 22.9% and gross margins expanded 580 bps to 50.0% from 44.2% last year due to an increase in project and consulting services offset by declines in demand for staff augmentation services.

Managed service revenues increased 22.0% to $38.2 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Cloud, and Service Desk services. Gross profit increased 23.2% from last year due to the scaled growth in these services resulting in a 30-bps gross margin improvement.

Financing business segment net sales increased 15.5% to $10.4 million, from $9.0 million due to increases in transactional gains and portfolio earnings. Gross profit in the financing business segment increased $1.2 million while the gross margin declined by 10 bps.

Consolidated gross profit decreased 1.5% to $130.3 million, from $132.3 million. Consolidated gross margin was 23.5%, down from last year's 26.9%, due to lower product margin in our technology business.

Consolidated operating expenses were $101.3 million, up 12.7% from $89.9 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount, variable compensation, and changes in reserve for credit losses, as well as increases in acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,900, up 146 from a year ago, including 83 employees from Network Solutions Group ("NSG") acquired in May 2023 and 29 employees from PEAK Resources, Inc. ("PEAK") acquired in January 2024. Of the 146 additional employees, 141 were customer facing employees.

Consolidated operating income decreased 31.6% to $29.0 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, we had other income of $2.2 million, including interest income of $1.6 million and foreign currency transaction gains of $0.4 million, compared to foreign currency transaction loss of $0.2 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings before tax decreased 26.4% to $31.2 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 29.5%, higher than the prior year quarter of 22.4% due to lower than forecasted non-deductible expenses, increased benefits from foreign sales along with favorable state adjustments last year.

Net earnings decreased 33.1% to $22.0 million from $32.9 million.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased 24.4% to $36.8 million from $48.7 million.

Diluted net earnings per common share was $0.82, compared with $1.23 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $0.93, compared with $1.36 last year.

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

Consolidated net sales increased 7.6% to $2,225.3 million, from $2,067.7 million.

Technology business net sales increased 8.0% to $2,175.9 million, from $2,015.2 million due to higher sales of product and services. Technology business gross billings increased 5.8% to $3,329.8 million from $3,145.9 million.

Product sales grew 7.6% to $1,883.8 million due to an increase in net sales of networking equipment and collaboration products, offset by a decline in net sales of cloud and security products. Gross profit from sales of products increased 4.4% to $397.6 million. Product margin was 21.1%, down 60 bps from last year due to product mix and a smaller portion of third-party maintenance and services sold which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 1.8% due to an increase in project and consulting services offset by a decline in revenue from staff augmentation. Gross profit increased 10.7% as the gross margins expanded 350 bps to 44.1% from 40.6% last year.

Managed service revenues increased 22.1% to $137.5 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Service Desk, and Security Operations Center services. Gross profit from managed services increased 32.7% to $42.7 million due to the scaled growth in these services reflected in a 250-bps improvement in gross margin.

Financing business segment net sales decreased 5.8% to $49.4 million, from $52.5 million, due to lower post-contract earnings, resulting in a decrease of $0.7 million in gross profit, partially offset by a decline in cost of leased equipment sold.

Consolidated gross profit increased 6.4% to $550.8 million, from $517.5 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.8%, a decline of 20 bps from last year's 25.0%, attributable to the lower product margin in our technology business.

Consolidated operating expenses were $392.5 million, up 11.7% from $351.4 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits as a result of additional headcount, increasing by 146 employees due to organic growth and acquisitions, variable compensation stemming from higher gross profit, as well as expenses in travel, software & maintenance, advertising & marketing, and acquisition-related amortization expenses.

Consolidated operating income decreased 4.8% to $158.3 million. During fiscal year 2024, we had other income of $2.8 million, including $2.7 million in interest income, compared to other expense of $3.2 million last year, which included foreign currency transaction losses of $5.4 million, partially offset by $1.9 million related to our claim in a class action lawsuit. Earnings before tax decreased 1.2% to $161.1 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 28.1%, higher than last year's 26.8%, primarily due to lower state taxes in the same period in the prior year.

Net earnings decreased 3.0% to $115.8 million from $119.4 million.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $190.4 million from $190.6 million.

Diluted net earnings per common share was $4.33, compared with $4.48 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $4.92, compared with $5.02 in the prior year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $253.0 million, up from $103.1 million as of March 31, 2023, primarily due to improvements in working capital, offset by the acquisitions of NSG and PEAK and repurchases of our common stock. Inventory decreased 42.6% to $139.7 million compared with $243.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $901.8 million, compared with $782.3 million as of March 31, 2023. Total shares outstanding were 27.0 million and 26.9 million on March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is initiating fiscal year 2025 guidance for net sales growth over the prior fiscal year of between 3% and 6%, and an adjusted EBITDA range of $200.0 million to $215.0 million. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"In fiscal 2024, we delivered solid financial results outpacing our peers and ending the year with a strong cash position. This performance reflects our focus on engaging with our customers to expand wallet share, broadening our product offerings, and attracting new customers. Throughout the year, we also invested in our talent, expanding our sales team and adding client-facing professionals to build upon our industry leading positioning providing customers with innovative solutions. In sum, we are successfully executing our strategy to build a world-class IT solutions platform to serve our customers and partners.

"Our performance in fiscal 2024 sets the stage for a successful year in fiscal 2025. To that end, we are introducing our initial fiscal year 2025 guidance which reflects 3.0% to 6.0% growth in revenue. We are also announcing a new share repurchase plan which increases repurchases of up to 1,250,000 shares over the twelve-month term."

Mr. Marron concluded, "ePlus is well-positioned to meet our customers' evolving needs in areas including AI, cloud, security and consultative, professional, and managed services. Furthermore, we are diversified across end markets and geographies and we have a strong balance sheet to support our organic and acquisition growth initiatives. As we look ahead to the current fiscal year, we remain confident that our strategic investments are enhancing our solid foundation, creating further differentiation, and positioning us to continue to drive long-term shareholder value."

ePlus Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

ePlus inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized ePlus to repurchase up to 1,250,000 shares of ePlus' outstanding common stock over a 12-month period commencing May 28, 2024. ePlus' current repurchase plan will expire on May 27, 2024. ePlus had approximately 27.0 million shares of common stock outstanding as of May 20, 2024.

The purchases may be made from time to time in the open market, or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to availability. Any repurchased shares will have the status of treasury shares and may be used, if and when needed, for general corporate purposes. ePlus has no obligation to repurchase shares under the authorization, and the timing, actual number and value of the shares which are repurchased will be at the discretion of management and will depend on a number of factors, including the price of ePlus' common stock. ePlus may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of May:

Honored as Growth Partner of the Year by Varonis

In the month of April:

Achieved AWS Migration Competency Status

In the month of March:

Placed on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 Elite 150 and Tech Elite 250 Lists

Named F5's North America 2023 Strategic Solutions Partner of the Year

In the month of February:

Announces AI Ignite: Artificial Intelligence Assessment, Enablement and Implementation Offerings

In the month of January:

ePlus Acquires Peak Resources

ePlus Joins US Chamber of Commerce

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$253,021

$103,093 Accounts receivable—trade, net

644,616

504,122 Accounts receivable—other, net

46,884

55,508 Inventories

139,690

243,286 Financing receivables—net, current

102,600

89,829 Deferred costs

59,449

44,191 Other current assets

27,269

55,101 Total current assets

1,273,529

1,095,130









Financing receivables and operating leases—net

79,435

84,417 Deferred tax asset

5,620

3,682 Property, equipment and other assets

89,289

70,447 Goodwill

161,503

136,105 Other intangible assets—net

44,093

25,045 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,653,469

$1,414,826









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$315,676

$220,159 Accounts payable—floor plan

105,104

134,615 Salaries and commissions payable

43,696

37,336 Deferred revenue

134,596

114,028 Recourse notes payable—current

-

5,997 Non-recourse notes payable—current

23,288

24,819 Other current liabilities

34,630

24,372 Total current liabilities

656,990

561,326









Non-recourse notes payable—long-term

12,901

9,522 Deferred tax liability

-

715 Other liabilities

81,799

60,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES

751,690

632,561









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,952 outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 26,905 outstanding at March 31, 2023

274

272 Additional paid-in capital

180,058

167,303 Treasury stock, at cost, 447 shares at March 31, 2024 and







261 shares at March 31, 2023

(23,811)

(14,080) Retained earnings

742,978

627,202 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency







translation adjustment

2,280

1,568 Total Stockholders' Equity

901,779

782,265 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,653,469

$1,414,826

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net sales













Product $475,589

$423,462

$1,933,225

$1,803,275 Services 78,872

68,715

292,077

264,443 Total 554,461

492,177

2,225,302

2,067,718















Cost of sales













Product 377,247

317,148

1,493,293

1,379,500 Services 46,869

42,704

181,216

170,694 Total 424,116

359,852

1,674,509

1,550,194















Gross profit 130,345

132,325

550,793

517,524















Selling, general, and administrative 95,403

85,319

367,734

333,520 Depreciation and amortization 5,204

3,322

21,025

13,709 Interest and financing costs 723

1,270

3,777

4,133 Operating expenses 101,330

89,911

392,536

351,362















Operating income 29,015

42,414

158,257

166,162















Other income (expense), net 2,163

(76)

2,836

(3,188)















Earnings before taxes 31,178

42,338

161,093

162,974















Provision for income taxes 9,195

9,484

45,317

43,618















Net earnings $21,983

$32,854

$115,776

$119,356















Net earnings per common share—basic $0.83

$1.24

$4.35

$4.49 Net earnings per common share—diluted $0.82

$1.23

$4.33

$4.48















Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 26,644

26,593

26,610

26,569 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 26,806

26,702

26,717

26,654

Technology Business

Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product $465,228

$414,493

12.2 %

$1,883,809

$1,750,802

7.6 % Professional services 40,679

37,416

8.7 %

154,549

151,785

1.8 % Managed services 38,193

31,299

22.0 %

137,528

112,658

22.1 % Total 544,100

483,208

12.6 %

2,175,886

2,015,245

8.0 %























Gross profit





















Product 89,559

98,699

(9.3 %)

397,618

380,741

4.4 % Professional services 20,342

16,548

22.9 %

68,194

61,594

10.7 % Managed services 11,661

9,463

23.2 %

42,667

32,155

32.7 % Total 121,562

124,710

(2.5 %)

508,479

474,490

7.2 %























Selling, general, and administrative 91,846

82,738

11.0 %

353,540

317,885

11.2 % Depreciation and amortization 5,204

3,294

58.0 %

20,951

13,598

54.1 % Interest and financing costs -

780

(100.0 %)

1,428

2,897

(50.7 %) Operating expenses 97,050

86,812

11.8 %

375,919

334,380

12.4 %























Operating income $24,512

$37,898

(35.3 %)

$132,560

$140,110

(5.4 %) Gross billings $834,313

$733,085

13.8 %

$3,329,764

$3,145,888

5.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $32,239

$44,049

(26.8 %)

$164,409

$164,184

0.1 %

Technology Business Gross Billings by Type



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Networking $332,636

$250,558

32.8 %

$1,172,274

$927,319

26.4 % Cloud 183,008

184,228

(0.7 %)

824,128

892,308

(7.6 %) Security 145,233

130,175

11.6 %

625,392

639,416

(2.2 %) Collaboration 23,849

26,228

(9.1 %)

120,960

127,027

(4.8 %) Other 58,634

77,145

(24.0 %)

262,439

282,748

(7.2 %) Product gross billings 743,360

668,334

11.2 %

3,005,193

2,868,818

4.8 % Service gross billings 90,953

64,751

40.5 %

324,571

277,070

17.1 % Total gross billings $834 313

$733,085

13.8 %

$3,329,764

$3,145,888

5.8 %

Technology Business Net Sales by Type



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Networking $281,919

$219,367

28.5 %

$1,005,679

$803,678

25.1 % Cloud 118,976

116,246

2.3 %

546,341

587,097

(6.9 %) Security 37,452

40,836

(8.3 %)

193,956

214,459

(9.6 %) Collaboration 12,067

11,900

1.4 %

65,714

57,472

14.3 % Other 14,814

26,144

(43.3 %)

72,119

88,096

(18.1 %) Total product 465,228

414,493

12.2 %

1,883,809

1,750,802

7.6 % Professional services 40,679

37,416

8.7 %

154,549

151,785

1.8 % Managed services 38,193

31,299

22.0 %

137,528

112,658

22.1 % Total net sales $544,100

$483,208

12.6 %

$2,175,886

$2,015,245

8.0 %

Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Telecom, Media, & Entertainment $142,333

$101,652

40.0 %

$547,525

$532,921

2.7 % Technology 111,418

94,506

17.9 %

379,720

393,594

(3.5 %) SLED 65,198

82,802

(21.3 %)

329,617

290,624

13.4 % Healthcare 64,711

69,639

(7.1 %)

278,893

274,936

1.4 % Financial Services 69,239

37,339

85.4 %

243,630

156,257

55.9 % All other 91,201

97,270

(6.2 %)

396,501

366,913

8.1 % Total net sales $544,100

$483,208

12.6 %

$2,175,886

$2,015,245

8.0 %

Financing Business Segment



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Portfolio earnings $3,824

$3,404

12.3 %

$13,937

$11,356

22.7 % Transactional gains 2,681

1,000

168.1 %

19,016

16,125

17.9 % Post-contract earnings 2,944

4,300

(31.5 %)

14,301

23,581

(39.4 %) Other 912

265

244.2 %

2,162

1,411

53.2 % Net sales 10,361

8,969

15.5 %

49,416

52,473

(5.8 %)























Gross profit 8,783

7,615

15.3 %

42,314

43,034

(1.7 %)























Selling, general, and administrative 3,557

2,581

37.8 %

14,194

15,635

(9.2 %) Depreciation and amortization -

28

(100.0 %)

74

111

(33.3 %) Interest and financing costs 723

490

47.6 %

2,349

1,236

90.0 % Operating expenses 4,280

3,099

38.1 %

16,617

16,982

(2.1 %)























Operating income $4,503

$4,516

(0.3 %)

$25,697

$26,052

(1.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA $4,566

$4,610

(1.0 %)

$26,032

$26,408

(1.4 %)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) Consolidated





























Net earnings $21,983

$32,854

$115,776

$119,356 Provision for income taxes 9,195

9,484

45,317

43,618 Depreciation and amortization [1] 5,204

3,322

21,025

13,709 Share based compensation 2,586

2,143

9,731

7,824 Interest and financing costs -

780

1,428

2,897 Other expense, net [2] (2,163)

76

(2,836)

3,188 Adjusted EBITDA $36,805

$48,659

$190,441

$190,592















Technology Business













Operating income $24,512

$37,898

$132,560

$140,110 Depreciation and amortization [1] 5,204

3,294

20,951

13,598 Share based compensation 2,523

2,077

9,470

7,579 Interest and financing costs -

780

1,428

2,897 Adjusted EBITDA $32,239

$44,049

$164,409

$164,184















Financing Business Segment













Operating income $4,503

$4,516

$25,697

$26,052 Depreciation and amortization [1] -

28

74

111 Share based compensation 63

66

261

245 Adjusted EBITDA $4,566

$4,610

$26,032

$26,408

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $31,178

$42,338

$161,093

$162,974 Share based compensation 2,586

2,143

9,731

7,824 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 3,832

2,229

15,180

9,411 Other (income) expense [2] (2,163)

76

(2,836)

3,188 Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes 35,433

46,786

183,168

183,397















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,195

9,484

45,317

43,618 Share based compensation 767

480

2,772

2,104 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,133

497

4,306

2,527 Other (income) expense, net [2] (641)

17

(831)

950 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock 51

-

277

267 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 10,505

10,478

51,841

49,466















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $24,928

$36,308

$131,327

$133,931

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023















GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $0.82

$1.23

$4.33

$4.48















Share based compensation 0.07

0.07

0.27

0.21 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.10

0.06

0.40

0.26 Other (income) expense, net [2] (0.06)

-

(0.07)

0.08 Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

-

(0.01)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.11

0.13

0.59

0.54















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $0.93

$1.36

$4.92

$5.02



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Legal settlement, interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.