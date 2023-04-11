ePlus to Exhibit at HIMSS Global Health Conference and Exhibition

HERNDON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it is exhibiting at the HIMSS23 Global Health Conference and Exhibition that is being held April 17-21, 2023 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. ePlus, a Gold Corporate Member of the national HIMSS organization, will be in booth #4001 with live demonstrations by leading technology partners, including 7 Signal, APC by Schneider Electric, Dell Technologies, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, and VMware.

"We look forward to exhibiting at HIMSS23 and featuring healthcare IT solutions that empower hospitals to deliver value-based care, patient engagement systems, and data security," said George Pashardis, VP of healthcare at ePlus. "IT security is top of mind for healthcare organizations. There are multiple threats to patient care and potential disruption of critical medical devices. Examples include data breaches exposing millions of patient records and healthcare information as well as malicious attacks targeting connected or wearable IoT devices for remote patient monitoring. ePlus stands ready to assist healthcare organizations to be aware of emerging threats, strengthen their security posture, and mitigate swiftly in case of a data breach."

Hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country rely on ePlus to modernize their infrastructures and optimize their IT investments to deliver state-of-the-art patient care. ePlus can help customers identify, select, and deploy transformative technology to elevate the patient experience. From telemedicine and telehealth to mobility solutions at the point of care, big data / analytics, cloud and IT security solutions, ePlus can be engaged for the entire project—including consulting and design to deployment, documentation, support, and beyond. In addition, ePlus offers flexible extended payment and finance options to help healthcare organizations overcome budget limitations and maintain regular refresh cycles. More information about ePlus' healthcare practice can be found at www.eplus.com/healthcare.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments.

