ePlus Welcomes New Class of GRIT -- Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow -- Participants

STEM Program Grows to Include 10 Schools Across the U.S.

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced the launch of its 2024 GRIT: Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow® (GRIT) program across the U.S. GRIT is focused on providing middle and high school girls with consistent education, exposure and opportunities across the technology industry, has expanded this year to include 10 schools across California, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Created in 2017 as a joint initiative between ePlus and Cisco, GRIT was founded in response to the increasing shortage of cybersecurity professionals worldwide, particularly women. GRIT is a STEM-focused program that helps girls understand what technology careers and positions are available to them, to highlight roles to which they can aspire and to encourage them to consider careers in technology.

"Diversity of all kinds, including thought, experience, skill level, gender and many other areas, is critical to the success of an organization," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "Through the GRIT program, we hope to continue doing our part to help bridge the gap between the number of girls and boys in middle and high school STEM classes, and to ultimately see that impact down the road as more women become more involved in every area of technology. While the number of women in cybersecurity and technology is increasing, there is still work to be done, and GRIT is here to help accelerate forward progress."

More than 350 girls have graduated from GRIT since its inception. This year's program will host a record 134 participants.

As reported on the website Women in Tech®, over the past 30 years STEM occupations have risen 79% and are projected to increase another 11% from 2020-2030. In contrast, "women's enrollment in STEM courses has been dropping and only accounts for 18% of new computer science degrees."1

School Support for the GRIT Program

Midlothian Middle School, Richmond, VA:

"I have had the privilege of witnessing the empowerment, inspiration, and importance of Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow here at Midlothian Middle School. In just a few short months, the girls in our GRIT program come out with a wealth of knowledge about the future of IT, safety, and the importance of technology in our ever-evolving world. The GRIT program gives the exposure and inspiration to girls that they can achieve success in technology. The most rewarding part of GRIT has been watching each student grow in their self-confidence."

Dale Junior High, Irvine, CA:

"GRIT has provided valuable opportunities for our students to learn about females in STEM careers from guest speakers, apply their 21st century skills in a meaningful way and build relationships with their peers outside of the regular classroom environment. It will forever inspire and be a positive event in my students' lives."

Rowan-Salisbury School System, Charlotte, NC:

"Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow is dedicated to empowering and equipping girls with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Through their programs and mentorship initiatives, they inspire young girls to dream big and break barriers. The experiences the girls engage in are meaningful and allow them to develop and pursue their passions."

Visitation School -- Mendota Heights, MN:

"GRIT allowed my students to see and experience a variety of job possibilities beyond the social norms."

