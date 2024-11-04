ePlus Wins Five Awards at 2024 Cisco Partner Summit Including Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year Globally and for the Americas

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been recognized with five partner awards at the 2024 Cisco Partner Summit, including Global Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year, Americas Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year, U.S. East Collaboration Partner of the Year, U.S. East Software Partner of the Year and U.S. Northeast Partner of the Year. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help its customers succeed.

The Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year Award is given to an organization whose investment strategy, commitment to resource development, and pursuit of new opportunities in this space have truly set it apart. ePlus was recognized for its leadership in building future-ready infrastructure that supports AI innovation through its AI Ignite initiative, as well as providing its customers with the critical, foundational infrastructure that enables modernization and connectivity. Some of the components of its expertise include:

Mass-Scale Internet Infrastructure: Engineered large-scale, best-in-class networks that provide robust connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and regional education networks, ensuring seamless and reliable performance, as well as broadband connectivity for remote or underserved communities.

AI-Optimized Data Centers: Purpose-built facilities that handle high data throughput, low latency, and performance demands essential for AI applications.

Scalability for Growth: ePlus infrastructure solutions scale effortlessly as customers' AI data processing and computational needs expand.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Our "Compromise Nothing" approach delivers multi-layered security, safeguarding critical data and building overall cyber-resilience while meeting regulatory standards.

Energy Efficiency: Leveraging Cisco's Silicon One architecture and advanced optics, our infrastructure solutions maximize energy efficiency and operational savings, supporting sustainable network growth.

"The theme at Partner Summit 2024 is 'Forward as One' and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world," said Rhonda Henley, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "I am pleased to recognize ePlus as the winner of the Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year Award 2024, both globally and for the Americas, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments around the world."

"We are proud and excited to have been recognized with five awards at the Cisco partner summit this year, which is validation of the commitment we have demonstrated in helping our customers around the world navigate the most pressing technology challenges," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer at ePlus. "Whether through AI Ignite, our portfolio offering that supports customers throughout every phase of their AI journey, or through assessments, workshops, critical infrastructure, storage, security or any other important foundational technology area, we have invested tremendous effort building the knowledge and skill sets our customers rely on to help them achieve success. We're honored to have that recognized with this prestigious collection of awards."

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

For more information about ePlus AI Ignite, please visit: https://www.eplus.com/solutions/ai. For more information about how ePlus and Cisco partner to help our customers, visit: https://www.eplus.com/partners/showcase-partners/cisco.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,300 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.