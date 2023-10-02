EPP Foam Market worth $1.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "EPP Foam Market by Type (Low-Density, High-Density & Porous PP), Application (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Products), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. EPP foam products' long service life and resilience reduce the need for regular replacements. The demand for protective packaging materials has increased due to the expansion of e-commerce. EPP foam is a desirable option for packaging delicate and fragile objects due to its cushioning and shock-absorbing properties.

By type, the porous PP segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing EPP foam segment from 2023 to 2028.

The porous PP, by type segment of the EPP foam market, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. Due to its distinctive porous structure, porous PP is a versatile material with many applications. Porous PP can be used as an acoustic insulation material to reduce noise and vibrations within the car. It is frequently utilized in door panels, headliners, and other interior components to improve the driving experience by reducing noise from the engine, the road, and outside sources.

By application, the automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the EPP foam market from 2023 to 2028.

The EPP foam market's automotive, by application segment, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2023 to 2028. EPP foam is ideal for safety components like bumpers, headrests, and side-impact protection features due to its outstanding impact-absorbing qualities. Absorbing and dissipating energy during crashes improves vehicle safety by lowering the possibility of injury to occupants. Reusable dunnage solutions for organizing and safeguarding parts during assembly and transit inside industrial facilities can be made using EPP foam with various customization options. This lowers the price and waste of packaging..

Asia Pacificis estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the EPP foam market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing EPP foam market during the forecast period. Due to several factors, the demand for EPP foam is growing in the Asia Pacific region, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the upcoming years. Manufacturing and consumption of consumer electronics are heavily concentrated in Asia Pacific. Delicate electronics parts are packaged in EPP foam to protect them during shipping and handling. Both the demand for EPP foam and the consumer electronics sector are expanding.

BASF SE (Germany), JSP Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Advanced Materials (South Korea), BEWI (Norway), Sonoco Products Company (US), Engineered Foam Products (UK), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany), and Yanfeng Woodbridge Lightweight Composites Co., Ltd. (China) are the key players in EPP foam market.

