Epsilon3 Launches Epsilon3 2.0, Expanding Operational Coordination Across The World's Most High-Stakes Industries

New capabilities enable organizations in aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing to collaborate through a first-of-its-kind shared, traceable operational record

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon3 today announced the launch of Epsilon3 2.0, a unified ecosystem vision designed to improve coordination across complex hardware programs. The launch represents a major shift in Epsilon3's broader mission — from connecting teams within organizations to connecting ecosystems across the world's highest-stakes operations.

Today, complex hardware execution is still burdened by siloed systems, fragmented records, and manual coordination across organizations. As programs become more complex, the cost of those inefficiencies continues to rise – major defense programs added nearly $50 billion in projected costs in 2025 alone.

Epsilon3 2.0 addresses these problems with a first-of-its-kind platform that brings together all workflows, live data, collaboration, inventory, quality management, procurement, and traceability into a single operational thread across the full program lifecycle. The platform is also the first FedRAMP High-certified execution platform on the market, with additional support and deployment options coming soon.

Over the coming weeks, Epsilon3 will be releasing three industry-leading capabilities to operationalize this vision:

Epsilon3 Connect: Seamless sharing and real-time collaboration of procedures, runs, and execution for one continuous digital thread across organizations

Seamless sharing and real-time collaboration of procedures, runs, and execution for one continuous digital thread across organizations Dashboards: Self-serve intelligence capability gives teams real-time visibility into operational activity across Epsilon3 without exporting data into scattered BI tools.

Self-serve intelligence capability gives teams real-time visibility into operational activity across Epsilon3 without exporting data into scattered BI tools. Epsilon3 MCP Server: Low-risk AI-intelligence and interoperability between tools to surface insights, automate actions, and more.

Founded by Laura Crabtree and Max Mednik, Epsilon3 today supports more than 135 organizations across aerospace, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing, including programs representing roughly 30% of U.S. orbital launches through NASA, Blue Origin, Firefly Aerospace, and more.

"Getting humans back to the Moon, modernizing defense capabilities, and building the next generation of industrial infrastructure all require unprecedented coordination across government agencies, commercial companies, and supply chains," said Laura Crabtree, CEO and Co-Founder of Epsilon3. "Epsilon3 2.0 is our vision for creating the operational foundation that enables these ecosystems to execute as one."

"Operational complexity has outpaced the systems most organizations still rely on," said Max Mednik, COO and Co-Founder. "Epsilon3 2.0 creates a unified foundation for collaboration, intelligence, and AI-driven interoperability, moving us closer to true hardware-software convergence."

The launch of Epsilon3 2.0 marks a new chapter for the company and its customers: moving beyond software that manages work inside organizations to infrastructure that connects the ecosystems behind the world's most complex operations.

Register for the Epsilon3 Connect webinar on Thursday, June 18th, at 11:30 a.m. PT at epsilon3.io.

About Epsilon3

Epsilon3 is the purpose-built operations platform for aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing, built for environments where errors, delays, or data loss are not an option. Founded by engineers from SpaceX, NASA, Northrop Grumman, and Google, Epsilon3 unifies procedure authoring, controlled execution, inspection workflows, nonconformance management, calibration coordination, traceability, and operational intelligence into a single platform. The result is a system of record that helps teams manage quality, compliance, and mission-critical work with full visibility from release through execution and closeout. Learn more at epsilon3.io.

SOURCE Epsilon3