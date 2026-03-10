Inc. Names Laura Crabtree, Epsilon3 Co-Founder and CEO, to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.'s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation's most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon3 is proud to announce that Laura Crabtree has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

"Being named to Inc.'s Female Founders 500 list is an honor. I built Epsilon3 to solve a problem that I lived first-hand: coordinating missions where the stakes are impossibly high, where one single operational issue carries immense risk," said Laura Crabtree, Co-Founder and CEO of Epsilon3. "My vision is to make the seamless, connected technology once reserved for rocket launches an accessible standard for every industry where failure isn't an option — from industrial manufacturing to nuclear fusion."

Honoree selection is also honed through the evaluation of the program's advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

After beginning her career at Northrop Grumman, Laura spent over a decade at SpaceX as a Missions Operations Engineer. There, she supported some of the commercial aerospace industry's most significant milestones to date, including the first launch of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft and its first crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS). In 2021, along with Co-Founder Max Mednik, she built Epsilon3 based on the core belief that operators in high-stakes industries must have secure, reliable technology built specifically for the gravity of the tasks they handle on a daily basis.

Today, Epsilon3 has grown to become the operational foundation for mission-critical execution — engineering and operations teams behind 30% of U.S. orbital launch providers run on Epsilon3. Trusted by cross-industry partners like Blue Origin, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, and more to power complex operations, the platform replaces legacy solutions with one unified platform that has real-time synchronization, automated error checking, and full traceability at the core of its design. The company released their first FedRAMP High Solution this past year, marking them one of fewer than 70 SaaS companies in the country to meet the federal government's highest security standards.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The honorees on this year's list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they're showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like."

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine's Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Epsilon3

Epsilon3 provides procedure and resource management software (SaaS) for mission-critical operations. Founded in 2021 by Laura Crabtree and Max Mednik, the platform unifies manual workflows and legacy systems into one solution for planning, building, testing, and executing complex procedures. Epsilon3 aims to make secure, strong operational rigor an achievable standard for all high-stakes industries, including aerospace, defense, nuclear energy, and more. Epsilon3 is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Learn more at epsilon3.io.

