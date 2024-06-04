Epson Adds Two A4 Color Multifunction Printers to its WorkForce Enterprise AM Series Business Print Portfolio

New Flexible and Productive Mid- to High-Speed WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 and AM-C400 Office MFPs Engineered for More Business Hustle and Fewer Printer Hassles

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today added two new A4 color MFPs to its WorkForce® Enterprise AM Series business print portfolio, the AM-C550 and AM-C400. The new WorkForce Enterprise MFPs are engineered to deliver when it comes to 'less is more,' with more simplicity meaning few maintenance parts to deal with, minimized machine downtime for employee productivity, low energy consumption, and low waste.

The AM-C550 delivers speeds up to 55 ISO ppm† (black/color) and the AM-C400 delivers speeds up to 40 ISO ppm† (black/color). Both models are engineered for exceptional reliability and provide outstanding image quality plus have high-performance scanning and a fast first page out.

Powered by PrecisionCore® technology, a simple, smart and clean solution that delivers outstanding reliability with low waste, the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 and AM-C400 are energy-efficient and have the lowest power consumption in their classes.1 The A4 MFPs have flexible placement options with a compact footprint and are configurable as a desktop or floor-standing unit, ideal for virtually any work environment.

"With the new AM-C550 and AM-C400, we are expanding our WorkForce Enterprise portfolio to include mid- to high-speed A4 options, in turn, providing additional avenues for dealers to address a range of customer-specific office environments, applications and challenges," said Elliot Williams, director of product marketing, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Similar to the WorkForce Enterprise AM Series A3 MFPs, the new A4 MFPs are engineered to be revolutionary when it comes to efficiency and productivity for offices."

With consistent user experience across the Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM Series family of print solutions, the AM-C550 and AM-C400 provide convenient features and a similar user experience to the WorkForce Enterprise AM Series A3 models. Both MFPs have an intuitive, user-friendly, 10.1" color touchscreen with a customizable interface.

The new models are compatible with industry-leading third-party solutions, the full Epson Solutions Suite – which simplifies printer installation, device configuration and workflow management, and allows for remote diagnosis and operation – and Epson Open Platform for seamless workflow integration.

More About the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 and AM-C400 Color MFPs:

Engineered for reliable performance: The AM-C550 has a recommended monthly print volume of 4,500 to 30,000 pages, and the AM-C400 has a recommended monthly print volume of 3,500 to 30,000 pages

Versatile printing: Supports up to legal-sized media

High-performance scanning: Both models have scan speeds of 50 ipm/100 ipm 2 (simplex/duplex)

(simplex/duplex) Energy efficient: Both models have the lowest power consumption in their classes; 1 the AM-C550 with up to 65 percent lower than comparable color laser printers, and the AM-C400 with up to 55 percent lower than comparable color laser printers 1

the AM-C550 with up to 65 percent lower than comparable color laser printers, and the AM-C400 with up to 55 percent lower than comparable color laser printers Remarkable image quality: DURABrite ® Pro fast-drying, water-resistant pigment ink delivers vivid color and crisp black text

Pro fast-drying, water-resistant pigment ink delivers vivid color and crisp black text Robust security: A full suite of advanced security features

Availability

The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 and AM-C400 are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/wfe-am-series.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forges the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* Epson strongly recommends the use of genuine ink to ensure optimal printing quality and performance.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550 A4 Color MFP: Compared to similarly featured A4 color laser printers and copiers with speeds of 51-60 ppm per industry available data as of November 2023. WorkForce Enterprise AM-C400 A4 Color MFP: Compared to similarly featured A4 color laser printers and copiers with speeds of 31-40 ppm per industry available data as of November 2023. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

2 Based on 200 dpi, letter-size, in Black-and-White or color.

EPSON, DURABrite, PrecisionCore, PrecisionCore Heat-Free, and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

