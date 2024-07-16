Epson America Launches New Projector Stacking Frames, Ceiling Mounts and Accessories to Simplify Installations and Tackle Challenging Projects

Innovative Designs by Euromet Offer Cost-Effective Solutions and Customization to Support Various Installations and Budget Requirements

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced a new lineup of projector stacking frames, ceiling mounts and accessories designed and manufactured in Italy by Euromet to complement its 3-chip 3LCD large venue laser projectors. To meet the rising demand for projector frames and ceiling mounts in today's live event and fixed installation market, the new 13-model lineup includes one primary ceiling mount and two primary stacking frames that can be customized further with a variety of compatible accessories to match the requirements of the installation. Engineered with quality and value in mind, the new lineup is now shipping to U.S. and Canada-based customers.

"As creative designers continue to find new and innovative ways to utilize projection to further engage audiences, the job of the installer can become increasingly challenging," said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "While quality solutions are available in the market, Epson wanted to provide additional options for the AV community that provide increased flexibility at a cost-effective price. The modular design of the Euromet ceiling mount and stacking frames allow the installer to identify the specific combination of accessories that are best for their installation with a wide-range of flexibility for additional tune-up at the project site."

Falling into two main categories – projector ceiling mounts and stacking frames – the new lineup starts with simple solutions that also provide the option for installers to layer on a range of add-on accessories to accommodate the specific requirements of their installation.

Versatile Ceiling Mount with Precision Adjustment and Extensive Accessories

Compatible with Epson's 6,000-20,000 lumen2 Pro Series and PowerLite® L Series laser projectors (sold separately), the new ELPMB68 Ceiling Mount is versatile and highly adjustable, even in the most challenging environments with dual fine adjustment knobs, 360-degree swivel and tilt angle capabilities up to 30 degrees. The ELPMB68 provides exceptionally precise image alignment to accommodate heavy loads, up to 99 pounds. The ceiling mount also features an integrated quick-connect mechanism that makes it easy to attach and remove the projector.

The ELPMB68 can also be paired with an extensive number of accessories, making it easy to meet the challenges of more complex installations. Pair it with the ELPMB70 Extension Column for high-ceiling mount applications or the ELPMB69 Portrait Adaptor to quickly achieve portrait projection. The mount can even accommodate attachment to a truss via the ELPMB71 Truss Adapter for secure live event truss mounting. For precise installations of standard or ultra short throw lens-equipped projectors without zoom, installers can utilize the ELPMB85 Rail Adapter for fine forward and backward adjustment of the projector from the screen via the built-in ratcheting wrench.

Projector Stacking Frames with Modular Design and Extensive Accessories

With two frame size options available to accommodate even the smallest Epson interchangeable lens projectors for the first time, the ELPMB76 and ELPMB84 Projector Stacking Frames deliver robust and flexible stacking solutions for the EB-PU and EB-PQ range of Epson projectors (sold separately) from 6,000 to 20,000 lumens.2 Offering a cost-effective way to dramatically increase displayed image brightness3 and add redundancy, the frames enable vertical or horizontal stacking of multiple projectors. The frames also act as a protective enclosure, providing peace of mind during installation and handling.

The modular design of both frames allows for easy addition of a broad range of accessories for powerful added functionality. For additional truss mounting flexibility, the stacking frames attach to the ELPMB80 (ELPMB76 Frame) and ELPMB83 (ELPMB84 Frame) Truss Adapter Bars for standard mounting or ELPMB78 Portrait Adapter Bar for portrait projection applications. Plus, both frames are compatible with the ELPMB85 Rail Adapter.

For added tilt adjustment and fine calibration capabilities, users can pair the frames with the ELPMB81 Tilt Adapter or ELPMB77 Tilt Adapter Plate. The tilt adapter plate can also be attached directly to the projector without the need for the projector frame.

The ELPMB79 Mounting Arm accommodates projector ceiling or wall installations and enables projection in three different orientations.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Requires stacked projectors and image alignment to increase displayed image brightness.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

