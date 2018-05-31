Epson America Named Partner of the Year by TriMega Purchasing Association

"As a key partner, Epson truly went above and beyond this year and continues to do so," said Brian Stevenson, Director, Technology and Managed Services, TriMega Purchasing Association. "Epson's new product portfolio is helping to change the narrative around printing in the office, which in turn is helping our independent dealer members improve their margins in the very large imaging category."

INTEC's "Supplier Partner of the Year" honorees are selected based on a number of elements, including revenue growth and the depth of support given to the purchasing association and its members.

"We are honored to have been recognized as INTEC's 'Supplier Partner of the Year,'" said Lauren Lung, North America commercial sales manager, Epson America, Inc. "We value the partnership we have with TriMega because they demonstrate the same dedication we have to the industry by looking for ways to provide growth opportunities not only for their organization, but to members as well."

About TriMega

TriMega Purchasing Association is a not-for-profit member owned buying group serving office products dealers and technology resellers nationwide. The group helps its nearly 500 members profit through group purchasing, competitive pricing, and information sharing through networking and education at various TriMega events. For more information on the TriMega Purchasing Association, visit, www.trimega.org, call (847) 699-3330 or write to us at info@trimega.org.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

