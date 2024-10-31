Epson Certifies UPM Raflatac Media Solutions for OmniLink TM-L100 and TM-L90II Liner-Free Thermal Label Printers

Tested UPM Raflatac OptiCut Direct Thermal (DT) Linerless Media Ensure Long-Term Functionality for Grocery, Hospitality and Logistics Industries

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a leader in the point of sale printing market, today announced it has added new media from UPM Raflatac, a global supplier of innovative self-adhesive paper and film products, to its "Epson Tested" media list for the OmniLink® TM-L100 and TM-L90II liner-free compatible (LFC) thermal label printers. The proper use of this tested label media with the Epson printers gives customers confidence of an even wider range media that has been tested and verified to not cause damage to the printer.

"We are very pleased with the innovative UPM Raflatac media products that have been tested for use with our TM-L100 and TM-L90II printers," said Ian Livesay, associate product manager, Epson America, Inc. "UPM Raflatac's OptiCut DT Linerless labels are designed for demanding conditions with advanced features to deliver speed, efficiency and accuracy in operations. Using tested labels help ensure that print quality and print head life will be maintained, which is critical for our customers."

Four OptiCut™ Direct Thermal (DT) Linerless media have been "Epson Tested" for the Epson TM-L100 printer, including the RL50, RL52, RL53, and RL54. In addition, the OptiCut Direct Thermal (DT) Linerless RL50 has been "Epson Tested" for the Epson TM-L90II printer. UPM Raflatac's innovative Linerless OptiCut solutions are ideal for retail, logistics, food service, and industrial food packing, combining excellent adhesion with minimum adhesive build-up to an automatic cutting knife in linerless printers and application lines, preventing paper jamming and improving print quality.

The OmniLink TM-L100 liner-free compatible thermal label printer offers Epson's most flexible liner-free media support to help companies streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet demands for online orders and delivery. The TM-L90II is a versatile liner-free compatible label printer with fast, efficient operation for improving order accuracy. Whether utilizing buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS), curbside pickup, or delivery, where item or order labeling is necessary, Epson's LFC printers help hospitality, retail and other industries improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet ever-growing demand for digital orders or item labeling in-store.

About UPM Raflatac

UPM Raflatac offers high-quality self-adhesive paper and film products including label materials, graphics solutions and removable self-adhesive products. Operating 12 factories and delivering innovative products through a global network of distribution terminals, UPM Raflatac is one of UPM's growth businesses, employing around 3,100 people with sales reaching almost EUR 1,5 billion (USD 1,6 billion) in 2023. Find out how they are labeling a smarter future beyond fossils at www.upmraflatac.com. Follow UPM Raflatac on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

