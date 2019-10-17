Epson and Noble Partner to Help Streamline in-Venue Mobile Food and Drink Ordering

Noble's omni-channel ordering services are tailored to a variety of venues, including arenas, bars, bowling alleys and casinos, and enable patrons to pre-order or schedule delivery for their items. This removes the inconvenience of having to wait in long lines while anxiously checking the clock. Consumers can order bar and concession items, such as cocktails or hot dogs by text, app or though Noble's website. They can then choose their desired pick up or delivery locations, and pay and tip via Venmo or credit card. The Epson TM-m30 and TM-T20II receipt printers print the order information at the concession stand, bar or kitchen. The chit printed includes the proper order information for fulfillment.

"Delivering satisfying user experiences for both guests and venues is our top priority so we look for partners that can help us realize that and can scale with us as needed," said Matt Draper, chief operating officer, Noble. "The Epson printers are easy to integrate with our clients' existing POS systems, and they already know and trust the Epson brand, which gives us a great advantage as we scale our business. Our partnership sets venues up with a streamlined platform to manage food and drink orders helping them increase concession efficiency and sales."

Epson's compact and versatile TM-m30 and TM-T20II printers are used at all of Noble's customer sites, including Spectrum Concessions, Boch Center in Boston and Long Center in Austin.

Epson's mobile POS-friendly printers are fast, reliable and support the leading mobile operating systems including iOS, Android and Windows, allowing venues to streamline mobile orders and provide customers with an easy, fast and personalized mobile ordering experience.

"In the competitive world of entertainment, venue vendors need to provide exceptional customer experiences," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America Epson America Inc. "Noble delivers on that with its smart, safe and efficient digital ordering and marketing platform. Together, we can scale as needed and offer the best possible solutions so patrons can make the most of their time and focus on enjoying their experience."

About Noble

Noble is standardizing the digital food and drink ordering experience by connecting entertainment seekers with local entertainment venues with a simple digital ordering solution. Noble's entertainment experience platform allows in-venue ordering for guests so they can enjoy more of their time out and venues can benefit from the incremental revenue and operational efficiencies driven by the platform. Noble is available for both iOS and Android and works with all point of sale (POS) systems. For more information, please visit, www.getnoble.co or find us on Twitter @OrderWithNoble.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

