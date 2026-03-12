Epson Robots to Showcase Scalable Retail Automation at Shoptalk Spring 2026

From Back-Office Fulfillment to Customer-Facing Kiosks, Epson to Demonstrate Practical Automation for Today's Retail Service Demands

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots will showcase robotic automation solutions designed to help retailers improve speed, consistency and service across both back-of-house operations and customer-facing experiences at Shoptalk Spring, the world's largest annual event on retail innovation, e-commerce and technology. At the Epson Robots booth (#2082), attendees can explore how compact robots and integrated software can support retail workflows such as light fulfillment, packaging and kitting, labeling, and automated kiosk concepts. No prior automation experience is needed – bring a workflow or pain point and Epson can help map where robotics may fit.

Featured technologies include:

Compact, Easy-to-Deploy Automation – T-Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy alternative to traditional slide-based systems with a compact footprint suited for space-constrained environments. Models range from 400-600 mm in reach with payloads from 4-6kg, supporting applications that benefit from repeatable pick-and-place and handling.

– T-Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy alternative to traditional slide-based systems with a compact footprint suited for space-constrained environments. Models range from 400-600 mm in reach with payloads from 4-6kg, supporting applications that benefit from repeatable pick-and-place and handling. Simplified Development and Advanced Capabilities – Epson RC+® Industrial Automation Development Software provides an integrated set of tools – such as Vision Guidance, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, and Parts Feeding – to help accelerate development and deployment. Attendees can also see how custom operator dashboards can be built using the Epson GUI Builder.

"Retailers are under pressure to do more with less – maintain service levels, keep inventory accurate, move faster, and even increase customer engagement," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "Robotic automation can be a practical, scalable way to support associates, reduce process variability, and improve workflows that impact shrink, inventory management and waste."

With more than 40 years of automation experience, Epson is available to discuss retail automation strategies – from concept through deployment – including how robotic kiosks and back-of-house automation can help meet rising service expectations.

The Shoptalk Spring exhibit hall will be open March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., March 25 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and March 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Connect with Epson robot experts at booth #2082 or visit www.epsonrobots.com for more information.

