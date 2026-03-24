New Epson Lifestudio Grand Plus Brings Immersive 4K Display Technology and Smart Big-Screen Entertainment to Everyday Households

Experience Stunning 4K HDR Projection, AI-Driven Content via Google TV with Gemini and Sound by Bose Audio

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand grows for larger and more immersive entertainment experiences at home, consumers are looking beyond oversized, wall-dominating displays that can be heavy, power-intensive and difficult to integrate into a room's design. Today, Epson announced the expansion of its Lifestudio™ lineup with the new Lifestudio Grand Plus Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector (MSRP $3,799.99) – available in black and white to blend into various home décor. As an all-in-one solution, the Lifestudio Grand Plus delivers a stunning 4K HDR picture up to 150-inches from just inches away, an integrated audio system featuring Sound by Bose technology and elevated viewing experiences as one of the first projectors to integrate Google TV™1 with Gemini2.

"Home entertainment is evolving beyond screen size. It's about how technology enhances the way we live and connect," said Melvin Diaz, senior product manager, home entertainment, Epson America, Inc. "The Lifestudio Grand Plus is designed to deliver an immersive, theater-like experience that integrates beautifully into home décor, even with challenging room layouts and ceiling heights, giving consumers the freedom to turn everyday moments into something truly special."

Lifestudio Grand Plus Delivers 4K HDR Projection, Sound by Bose Audio and AI-Driven Content via Google TV with Gemini Post this

Leveraging Epson's 4K Display Technology3, the Lifestudio Grand Plus projects 8.29 million pixels on-screen with HDR104 color, delivering exceptional brightness, contrast and detail. Its ultra short throw laser technology allows placement just inches from the wall to project images up to 150 inches, making grand-scale viewing effortless in almost any room. Combined with Epson's 3-chip 3LCD technology, it offers 4,000 Lumens of Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and 4,000 Lumens of White Brightness (ISO Rated)5, producing vivid images even in well-lit spaces.

Gemini for Google TV1

As one of the first projectors to integrate Google TV1 with Gemini2, Epson is redefining the viewing experience. Turning your projector into a conversational hub, Gemini learns and understands how you talk and your preferences; get curated recommendations from across 10,000+ apps and hundreds of free live channels tailored just for you. Gemini2 goes beyond simple commands and allows for free-flowing conversations – whether you're searching for the perfect show to match your mood, brainstorming a family trip, or solving complex homework questions.2 Beyond entertainment, Gemini can deliver sports updates or deep dive into any topic with customized slideshows, helping you to learn more about your questions and interests.2 Gemini provides helpful answers with supporting YouTube videos, letting you master new skills and subjects right from home.2 With Gemini, you can find what to watch or answer any question with a quick chat.

Immersive Sound and Connected Experiences

With built-in Sound by Bose technology, the integrated 2.1 audio system delivers rich, balanced sound with deep bass, enhancing movies, gaming and live sports without the need for external speakers. The Epson Projection Studio app6 for iOS® and Android® adds a new way to play, allowing friends and family to create and share personalized videos and images on the big screen. Guests can contribute securely via a secure QR code or online link, making it easy for those who can't attend in person to participate from anywhere. The app also provides convenient projector control, including easy navigation, volume adjustment, playback, and more.

Additional feature details include:

Immersive Visuals – With ultra short throw technology, you can place the projector close to the wall and enjoy a theater-like picture up to 150"

With ultra short throw technology, you can place the projector close to the wall and enjoy a theater-like picture up to 150" Stunning Picture Quality – Without sacrificing picture brightness, unique Epson 4K Display Technology 1 produces a full 8.29 million pixels on-screen with HDR10 4 color

– Without sacrificing picture brightness, unique Epson 4K Display Technology produces a full 8.29 million pixels on-screen with HDR10 color Impressively Bright – 3-chip 3LCD technology delivers 4,000 Lumens Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and 4,000 Lumens White Brightness (ISO Rated) 5

– 3-chip 3LCD technology delivers 4,000 Lumens Color Brightness (IDMS Rated) and 4,000 Lumens White Brightness (ISO Rated) Sound by Bose Technology – Enjoy crystal-clear, room-filling audio with deep bass bringing every moment to life

– Enjoy crystal-clear, room-filling audio with deep bass bringing every moment to life Next-Gen Ready – Three HDMI ® ports, ALLM, and high-frame-rate support (up to 4K at 120Hz) for smooth gameplay and easy connection to gaming consoles and audio gear.

– Three HDMI ports, ALLM, and high-frame-rate support (up to 4K at 120Hz) for smooth gameplay and easy connection to gaming consoles and audio gear. Hassle-Free Setup – Use the Epson Setting Assistant app 8 on iOS ® or Android ® to quickly set up your projector and adjust the display size in seconds

– Use the Epson Setting Assistant app on iOS or Android to quickly set up your projector and adjust the display size in seconds A Whole New Way to Play – Create and share personalized videos on the big screen with the Epson Projection Studio app 6

– Create and share personalized videos on the big screen with the Epson Projection Studio app SilverFlex ® ALR Screen – Sold separately in 100" and 120" sizes, absorbs up to 90% of ambient light for enhanced color and contrast

– Sold separately in 100" and 120" sizes, absorbs up to 90% of ambient light for enhanced color and contrast Outstanding Service and Support – 2-year limited warranty with lifetime technical phone support and 2-business-day replacement with free shipping9

Epson 3-Chip Projectors Deliver Equal White Brightness and Color Brightness Unlike 1-Chip Projectors

Every Epson projector uses 3-chips with 3LCD Technology to deliver equal White Brightness and Color Brightness, resulting in balanced Brightness to help accommodate a range of viewing settings. All Epson projectors specify White Brightness (measured in accordance with ISO 21118) and Color Brightness (measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4) to make it easier to compare projectors. The White Brightness standard is published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 21118), and the Color Brightness standard is published by the International Committee for Display Metrology in the Information Display Measurement Standards (IDMS 15.4). The U.S. member body for ISO – ANSI (American National Standards Institute) has adopted ISO 21118, reinforcing ISO 21118 as the industry standard for White Brightness, not ANSI. When these standards are followed, there is zero ambiguity regarding how projector brightness is properly measured, advertised and compared.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 To access Google TV and its features, a Google Account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice.

2 The Gemini for TV experience is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini

3 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

4 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see epson.com/hdrcompatibility

5 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

6 Compatible device and Internet connection required for both download and use with the projector. Data usage fees may apply.

7 Some apps and/or content may not be available in your region.

8 Compatible device and Internet connection required for download.

9 Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be placed and processed by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Two-Business-Day shipping.

EPSON is a registered trademark and Lifestudio is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. SilverFlex is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and trademark of Google LLC. Android and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.