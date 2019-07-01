Epson and ScanSource Hold "Label Summit" for Customers

LONG BEACH, Calif. and GREENVILLE, S.C., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson and ScanSource, a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, recently hosted an Epson ColorWorks® training event for customers in Chicago, Ill. from June 24-25, 2019. The two-day event offered exclusive training on ColorWorks on-demand color label printers and label design, along with information on the different types of media available for specific industries and applications, including natural products, food and beverage, and industrial.

"As we continue to work with customers interested in Epson ColorWorks, it became clear there was a real need for an event that would allow them to roll up their sleeves for an in-depth training on the products and media available for use," said Brenda McCurry, vice president, supplier services, ScanSource. "We were excited to partner with Epson to host this event, and believe our customers really enjoyed the hands-on educational opportunity."

The two-day event kicked off Monday with a cocktail reception, followed by a baseball game at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Tuesday included BarTender® label design software training from Epson label partner Seagull Scientific, as well as information on labels from top media producers Avery Fasson, Wausau Coated Products, and UPM Raflatac. The educational event was designed exclusively for customers and offered a deep dive into the Epson ColorWorks on-demand color label printer products. Training topics included:

Partner marketing support and custom configuration capabilities

Color label overview and Epson's leadership

Introduction to performance materials and adhesives

Creating compliant, intelligent templates for specific industries

Hands-on printer training for amazing customer demos

"We were pleased to team up with ScanSource to offer customers, and those who may be unfamiliar with the ease and convenience of on-demand color label solutions available today, additional resources and training to deploy label printing solutions best catered to their customers' needs," said Andrew Moore, product manager, Epson America, Inc.

The event specifically offered training for Epson's ColorWorks on-demand color label printers that help increase productivity and reduce the cost of using pre-printed labels. Ideal for high mix label requirements, ColorWorks solutions deliver fast, full-color, high-volume, heavy production labels. Products demonstrated at the event included the ColorWorks C7500 and the ColorWorks C3500.

For additional information about Epson's ColorWorks on-demand color label printers, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security, which includes POS Portal, and Worldwide Communications & Services, which includes Intelisys and Canpango. ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2019 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #643 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

