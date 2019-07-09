Epson and Shaquille O’Neal Join Forces to Empower Customers and Help Advance Education

As a tech enthusiast and skilled investor, Shaq is a first mover when it comes to identifying innovative companies and products. Epson's EcoTank printers offer cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks, empowering users to get more done in less time. The unique replacement ink bottles allow users to print thousands of pages1, which means less waste and fewer trips to the store.

"Between family and work, life keeps me pretty busy," O'Neal said. "I'm always on the lookout for products that make everyday tasks quick and easy so I can focus on the things that matter most. Epson simply offers the best printing and home technology out there."

Through the multi-year partnership, Shaq and Epson will focus on enriching and simplifying people's lives through Epson's complete line of technology solutions for home, business and education. Epson will roll out a series of original campaigns featuring Shaq as its ambassador across TV, digital, in-store, social media, appearances and more.

"Shaq's fun and dynamic personality engages a wide variety of fans and customers from around the world," said Keith Kratzberg, President and CEO, Epson America, Inc. "His energetic approach to life, outstanding business acumen and passion for technology make him the perfect partner for Epson. We look forward to working with him to generate excitement around our products and deliver greater value to our customers - starting with carefree color printing, a large supply of ink and ultimately a much more enjoyable printing experience."

Epson and Shaq Give Back

Building on its market leadership in education, Epson will also launch "Epson and Shaq Give Back" a new initiative in collaboration with Communities In Schools (CIS) to provide a suite of technology products, including EcoTank printers, interactive projectors and scanners, to many schools across the country. Communities In Schools works inside schools empowering students to stay in school and on a path to graduation. The partnership between CIS and the "Epson and Shaq Give Back" program will ensure more schools gain access to the technology tools they need to help their students stay focused, motivated and moving forward.

"Epson and I share the same passion for education and giving back," O'Neal said. "We can't wait to roll this program out."

To learn more about Epson, visit www.epson.com. To learn more about EcoTank cartridge-free printers, visit www.epson.com/ecotank.



About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

