Epson Introduces New 64-Inch Fine Art Printer Offering High-Quality, Wide Color Gamut and High-Productivity

Newest SureColor P-Series Solution Produces Exceptional Output for High-Volume Photography, Fine Art and Proofing Markets

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISA Booth #1734) -- Advancements in digital imaging are driving demand for larger color and black-and-white prints, enabling increased print sizes without compromising quality. To support creative professionals looking to create large, high-quality, sellable output with uncompromising color, Epson today announced its most advanced 64-inch SureColor® P-Series printer. Successor to the renowned SureColor P20000, the SureColor P20570 represents the pinnacle of professional printing technology.

The new 64-inch Epson SureColor P20570 produces large, high-quality, sellable output with uncompromising color. Post this Redefining large format production and fine art printing, the 64-inch Epson SureColor P20570 features an improved printer design supporting a 12-channel printhead and Epson UltraChrome PRO12 ink to deliver the widest color gamut in its class and industry-leading print permanence.

Featuring an improved printer design supporting a 12-channel printhead and Epson UltraChrome® PRO12 ink delivering the widest color gamut in its class1 with incredible black density, the SureColor P20570 will be on display at ISA Sign Expo in Orlando, Florida from April 10-12 in Epson's booth, #1734.

"Fine art printers, professional photographers and artists have an incredibly challenging need to accurately reproduce art in high volume," said Andreas Goehring, director, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "Seven years in the making leveraging direct customer feedback, the SureColor P20570 meets this challenge, offering advanced features to enhance productivity and expand color gamut with increased black density. Leveraging UltraChrome PRO12 pigment ink, this 64-inch printer sets a new standard, pushing the boundaries of colors that can be reproduced for large, exhibition quality prints, creating art the way the artist intended the work to be seen."

The new SureColor P20570 redefines large format production and fine art printing. It combines a high-performance 12-channel PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology and UltraChrome PRO12 ink, including Orange, Green and Violet ink, offering a professional printer with the widest color gamut in its class1 and industry-leading print permanence.2 Designed for high-volume print shops, it touts a high-capacity 1.6L ink pack system that eliminates the need for frequent cartridge changes and improves print shop efficiency and productivity while using up to 90% less plastic than cartridges.3

With extensive media support, the SureColor P20570 produces exhibition-quality prints at exceptional speeds over 200 sqft/hr.4 It includes Epson Media Installer®, a software application designed to help control parameters for successful printing with a variety of media, including thick fine art papers. Powerful tools include new Epson Edge® Print Pro RIP software, with an Adobe® PostScript® 3™ based engine, and Epson Cloud Solution PORT®5 for production monitoring and fleet management.

The Epson SureColor P20570 printer is currently undergoing rigorous ten-factor permanence testing by Wilhelm Imaging Research, the world's leading independent print permanence testing laboratory. Wilhelm Imaging Research is conducting light-stability, long-term dark-storage testing and a variety of other permanence tests using a range of papers and canvas, with both color and B&W prints made with Epson's Advanced Black and White Mode. Wilhelm Imaging Research's sophisticated and unique human visual color perception-weighted permanence testing protocols are the world's only comprehensive print permanence tests that provide permanence predictions in years in a rigidly standardized manner. These protocols allow different inks and papers to be compared one with another across brands in a uniform and objective way.

"Testing is currently in progress, and it is expected that the high-stability 12-color UltraChrome PRO12 pigment inks utilized in the new Epson SureColor P20570 printer will have Wilhelm Imaging Research Display Permanence Ratings of up to 200 years for color prints and up to 400 years for black-and-white prints," said Henry Wilhelm, founder and director of research, Wilhelm Imaging Research. "Similar to previous test results with UltraChrome PRO12 inks, prints made on the highest quality Wilhelm Imaging Research permanence tested papers, such as the 100% pure cotton cellulose and OBA-free Epson Legacy line of papers and framed with UV-absorbing acrylic or displayed under museum-quality LED illumination, are predicted to achieve notably higher ratings. This will assure photographers, digital artists, galleries, museums, and private collectors that their prints will remain in excellent condition far into the future when printed on these Epson papers with high-stability Epson UltraChrome PRO12 pigment inks."

More about the SureColor P20570

From professional photography to fine art reproductions to graphic design, the SureColor P20570 represents the pinnacle of professional printing technology. Additional features include:

Advanced printhead design – 12-channel PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead includes Nozzle Verification Technology for automated printhead maintenance

– 12-channel PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead includes Nozzle Verification Technology for automated printhead maintenance Extended color gamut – UltraChrome PRO12 Ink with Orange, Green and Violet delivers an exceptionally wide range of colors, with up to 99% coverage of the PANTONE ® PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated standard 6

– UltraChrome PRO12 Ink with Orange, Green and Violet delivers an exceptionally wide range of colors, with up to 99% coverage of the PANTONE PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated standard Intuitive operation – Large 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen allows for complete system control

– Large 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen allows for complete system control Fast printer operation – High-speed system on a chip (SoC) helps enable fast printer operation and reduces spooling for a fast print start

– High-speed system on a chip (SoC) helps enable fast printer operation and reduces spooling for a fast print start Extensive media handling – Compatible with a wide variety of photographic and fine art roll media, sheet media and rigid boards up to 1.5 mm thick

Availability

The SureColor P20570 will be available in summer 2024 through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/P20570.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Versus comparable professional large-format (24", 44" and 64") photographic and fine art printers as of March 1, 2024. Based on total gamut volume measured on comparable media.

2 Print permanence in testing. Wilhelm Imaging Research lightfastness ratings are based on accelerated testing of prints on specified media, displayed indoors, under glass. Actual print stability will vary according to media, printed image, display conditions, light intensity, humidity and atmospheric conditions. Epson does not guarantee longevity of prints. For maximum print life, display all prints under glass or UV-absorbing acrylic and protect them from prolonged high-humidity environments. Visit www.wilhelm-research.com for the latest information.

3 Ratio determined by weight of 1,600mL ink pack plastic components vs. weight of 700mL cartridge plastic components for UltraChrome Pro inks.

4 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

5 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

6 99% coverage of PANTONE PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated palette based on Epson Proofing Paper White Semimatte printed with the Epson Driver at 2400 x 1200 dpi. PANTONE coverage may vary when printed under other conditions.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, UltraChrome, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, Epson Edge, and Epson Media Installer are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

