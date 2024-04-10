Epson Launches New Color Management Tool for Achieving Accurate, Consistent Color

New Auto Chart Reader Accessory and Epson Edge Color Lite Software Work with the Epson SD-10 Spectrophotometer to Provide a Full Color Managed Workflow

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISA Booth #1734) – Furthering its dedication to providing customers with advanced color accuracy, Epson today announced the new Auto Chart Reader Accessory and Epson Edge® Color Lite software solution designed to extend color management capabilities for Epson SD-10 Spectrophotometer and Epson Edge Print customers. The comprehensive color management workflow creates color profiles and quickly verifies and calibrates color, helping print shops save time and resources by avoiding reprints due to color inaccuracies. The Auto Chart Reader will be on display at ISA Sign Expo in Orlando, Florida from April 10-12 in Epson's booth, #1734.

"Effective color management is paramount for print shops," shares Eric Holm, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Epson is known for its dedication to color management, accuracy and precision. The Auto Chart Reader, along with the full suite of color management tools including the Epson SD-10 and Epson Edge Color Lite software, equip print shops with a comprehensive solution from a single manufacturer to achieve exceptional color results with Epson professional printers."

When paired with the Epson SD-10, the Auto Chart Reader provides quick, easy and automated color chart measurements. The accessory helps to quickly achieve precise, consistent and repeatable color regardless of changing print conditions. Designed to better control color with little color management expertise needed, it can assist in the creation of ICC color profiles for accurate color on virtually any media. It also verifies color and calibrates profiles over time to keep prints looking great over the life of the printer. The portable solution will automatically detect chart position and media thickness – making operation simple. It is compatible with a variety of media up to 13 mm thick, including textiles, vinyl, acrylic, and plastics.

The Auto Chart Reader Accessory includes Epson Edge Color Lite,1 a new software that integrates into the Epson Edge software ecosystem. Additional features of the new solution include:

Quickly and automatically measure charts – Single charts can be measured in about five minutes

– Single charts can be measured in about five minutes Auto detect chart position and media thickness – Chart boundaries and media thickness are detected automatically for a nearly hands-off experience

Create ICC profiles for virtually any media – Aqueous, solvent, resin, UV, and dye-sublimation Epson print technologies can be profiled

Verify existing profiles – Avoid costly misprints due to inaccurate color by using the verification tools to confirm color accuracy

Compact, portable design – The included travel case makes it easy to travel with and store when not in use

Developed and supported by Epson – Epson Edge Color Lite drives the SD-10 and Auto Chart Reader from inside existing workflows in Epson Edge Print Pro

Availability

The Auto Chart Reader will be available in fall 2024 through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers for an estimated MSRP of $2,095. It is compatible with Epson SureColor® printers that run Epson Edge Print.4 The Epson SD-10 Spectrophotometer is sold separately. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/proimaging.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson Edge Color Lite requires Epson Edge Print PRO account for usage and an Epson Cloud Solution PORT account for licensing 2 Media must be within measurable length, width and height 3 Reflective profiles only; transmissive profiles are not supported 4 All SureColor wide-format production printers are compatible with Epson Edge Print PRO; some models require the software to be purchased and installed separately

EPSON, Epson Edge, SureColor and Epson Cloud Solution PORT are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

