Epson Announces All-in-One Whiteboard and Wall Mount System for BrightLink Pro

"Since the inception of BrightLink Pro, Epson has strived to provide customers with collaborative, easy-to-use and high-quality solutions," said Tom Piche, product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Da-Lite's display tools complete the interactive experience with simple set-up, enhanced visibility and innovative surface technology. We're thrilled to continue our partnership and offer a new, affordable bundle to our corporate customers."

With a matching, sleek design, the whiteboard and wall mount system enhances Epson's BrightLink Pro interactive displays with ease of installation and image adjustment. The large 16:10 aspect ratio supports WUXGA, as well as delivers a projection surface that virtually eliminates glare, offering users optimized visibility in a wide variety of meeting room spaces.

Offering a magnetic and dry-erase surface, the all-in-one screen and mount bundle is optimized for finger touch technology. A thin-frame bezel means it's ideal for use as both a touchscreen, when paired with the BrightLink Pro interactive ultra-short-throw displays, or as a whiteboard, when using dry-erase markers.

About Epson BrightLink Pro

The Epson BrightLink Pro interactive display is an easy-to-use solution for corporate meeting presentations. Providing several advantages to meet a variety of business needs, including easy set-up, as well as sharing and saving of materials and ideas, the BrightLink Pro all-in-one meeting room solution fosters better communication and productivity.

With collaborative touch interaction features and working just like a digital dry-erase board – turn it on and start writing – Epson's BrightLink Pro interactive display changes the way technology, people and their ideas converge into one seamless digital experience. Simply connect a PC or mobile device and use the BrightLink Pro as a giant tablet, or connect a video conferencing solution for collaboration with anyone, anywhere.

Availability and Support

The new all-in-one BrightLink Pro bundles and Da-Lite 100-inch IDEA whiteboard screen will be available in June 2018 through Epson and Da-Lite VARs and resellers with a five-year limited warranty included for the following MSRPs:

- BrightLink Pro 1460Ui with all-in-one whiteboard/mount system: $4,689

- BrightLink Pro 1470Ui with all-in-one whiteboard/mount system: $4,989

- All-in-One Whiteboard and Wall Mount System for BrightLink Pro: $1,799

- Da-Lite 100-inch IDEA Screen whiteboard: $1,299

For additional information, visit www.epson.com.

