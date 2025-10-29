Epson Thermal Receipt Printers Bring Streamlined Buying Experience to OnQ Retail Displays

Epson's Compact Receipt Printers Offer Ease and Convenience for OnQ's Retail Customers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers look for streamlined buying experiences and retailers strive to engage them more effectively, Epson today announced OnQ is successfully integrating its point-of-sale (POS) thermal receipt printers into its Converge Take-a-Ticket retail display platform. OnQ is a retail design agency responsible for creating displays seen in major retail stores throughout the United States and in 14 countries around the world.

"Epson printers are integral to the OnQ Take-a-Ticket solution, which tackles some of the toughest challenges retailers face," said Paul Chapuis, Founder & CEO of OnQ. "Take-a-Ticket eliminates the need for traditional fulfillment cards, integrates directly with inventory management systems, and connects with retailers' ecommerce platforms to give shoppers the ability to purchase out-of-stock items online and browse a broader assortment than what's available in-store."

OnQ integrates Epson POS thermal receipt printers into Converge Take-a-Ticket retail display platform.

OnQ has rolled out in-store sales kiosks nationwide powered by a tablet and Epson printer. Previously, some retail customers used pre-printed fulfillment cards, where customers would bring a physical card for the item they want to purchase to the register to complete the transaction. This system required printing and managing large volumes of pre-printed cards – often on short notice. With the new kiosk solution, all item data is digitized. If an item is out of stock, the kiosk can reflect that instantly, eliminating the need for staff to manually remove the tickets from the shelves.

The kiosk system – using a tablet and an Epson printer – has streamlined several in-store processes. It's made things easier and more efficient for the team, which previously handled all the printed fulfillment cards, and for the retailers managing the on-site inventory. With this new system, customers can easily see what's in stock, choose the item they want, then print the product information for an easy checkout at the register.

Epson's sleek and compact m-Series thermal receipt printers offer a broad range of connectivity options to meet the demands of modern POS environments. The clean and attractive design provides visual appeal to enhance customer experiences and the enclosure is IPX2 rated for water resistance. The small size of the printers is ideal for tight spaces and they offer a flexible configuration, working in either a top-exit or front-exit orientation.

"Our m-Series printers are designed to fit seamlessly into modern retail environments, where space, reliability and flexibility are critical," said John Choi, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are thrilled to see OnQ Solutions having so much success implementing these printers into unique and creative retail environments."

About OnQ

OnQ is the retail industry's leading provider of engaging, tech-enabled, secure retail displays and experiences. The company is headquartered in Hayward, CA with production facilities in Akron, OH. Founded in 2004 and incorporated in 2007, OnQ's modular, flexible retail display platform enables retailers and brands to easily and cost-effectively refresh product assortment with minimal disruption. The company's displays are used to showcase a variety of product categories, including consumer electronics, home automation, pet care, health & beauty and household products. For more information, visit www.onqsolutions.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

