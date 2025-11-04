Lifestudio Flex Plus Projector Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025

Portable, All-in-One Projector Recognized for Powerful Streaming Anywhere in the Entertainment and Gaming Category

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced its Lifestudio™ Flex Plus Projector has been named an honoree in TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 in the "Entertainment and Gaming" category. For over two decades, TIME's Best Inventions has spotlighted groundbreaking innovations that are shaping the future, from advances in science and technology to products that make everyday life smarter, easier and more sustainable.

Building on recent accolades, including the 2025 Good Design Awards, the Lifestudio Flex Plus was selected by TIME editors for its versatility and innovative design. Sleek and effortlessly stylish, this all-in-one projector is powered by Epson's next-gen 3-chip 3LCD Triple Core Engine™, delivering big, bright 4K PRO-UHD®2 visuals up to 150 inches and room-filling audio with Sound by Bose technology – all in a compact, portable form factor.

"Designed for today's fast-paced lifestyles, the Lifestudio Flex Plus projector delivers immersive visuals and audio that redefine entertainment experiences wherever you are," said Kenny Tang, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Being recognized with this prestigious honor underscores Epson's commitment to innovation that enhances everyday moments and fosters meaningful shared experiences."

With EpiqSense™ 2.0 auto-setup, users can enjoy perfect focus, color and alignment in seconds. The projector also features a tiltable stand, built-in Google TV™3 with access to over 10,000 streaming apps, and the Epson Projection Studio app4 for creating personalized videos and slideshows. Integrated ambient lighting adds a soft, colorful glow – setting the perfect mood for gaming, movie nights, or social gatherings.

The Lifestudio Flex Plus Projector is available now for MSRP $999.99. For more information, visit https://epson.com/lifestudio-mini-streaming-projectors.

TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 will be featured in the December 12, 2025, issue of TIME Magazine. To view the full list of honorees, visit https://time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification. To access Google TV and its features, a Google account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice. Internet connection and compatible device required for download. Data usage fees may apply.

EPSON is a registered trademark and Lifestudio and Triple Core Engine are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EpiqSense is a trademark and PRO-UHD is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. Google TV and is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

